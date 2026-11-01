Insider Links Chiefs to Pair of Wide Receiver Trade Targets

The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily focused on finding a way to get back in the win column against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. As last week’s 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks showed, though, the Chiefs aren’t exactly a perfect team, despite racing out to a 5-1 start, so they could wind up looking for some help at the upcoming trade deadline.

Perhaps the biggest area of need for Kansas City right now is at wide receiver, as the team has struggled to find guys who can consistently get open for Patrick Mahomes in the air. While getting Rashee Rice back from injury on Sunday will help, one insider recently linked the Chiefs to two of the top wide receiver trade targets in the league: Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts and Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chiefs Linked to Josh Downs, Brian Thomas Jr. Trades

Many folks expected Kansas City to try and upgrade its wide receiver corps over the offseason, but it largely stood pat at this position and decided to run it back with its current group of players. That primarily involves Mahomes throwing to Rice and Xavier Worthy, but neither guy has been all that consistent to begin their respective careers.

Again, getting Rice back will help, but even with him on the field, the Chiefs have looked like a team that could use some help in the air. Two guys who are set to potentially be available are Downs and Thomas, as the former requested a trade from the Colts earlier this week, while the latter didn’t play a single snap in the Jags’ most recent action back in Week 6.

It seems like there is going to be quite a bit of movement at wide receiver across the league before the trade deadline, which would certainly benefit Kansas City. If you ask NFL insider Ian Rapoport, though, he believes that Downs and Thomas are the two most likely trade targets for the Chiefs if they decide to try to add a wide receiver.

“In the past several weeks, it has been no secret that they are looking for a receiver on the trade market,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.” “Names to keep an eye on. Josh Downs would be one, the Colts receiver, and then Brian Thomas Jr. if the Jaguars are finally willing to do it.

Should the Chiefs Trade for Josh Downs, Brian Thomas Jr.?

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 02: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

It’d be tough to turn down a trade for a wide receiver if you are the Chiefs. Their offense has looked great with Kenneth Walker III leading the way at running back, but at some point, the passing attack is going to have to get going. Downs is a skilled slot receiver who can get open on underneath routes, while Thomas isn’t far removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024.

If Kansas City loses to Denver on Sunday, that could provide the front office with even more of an incentive to swing a trade for one of these two wideouts. For now, the focus is on getting back in the win column, but even if the Chiefs can push their record to 6-1, it would make a lot of sense for them to go out and acquire one of Downs or Thomas in a trade.