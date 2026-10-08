Kenneth Walker Announces Personal News Amid Chiefs Bye Week

It is hard to top being the Super Bowl MVP, but Kenneth Walker is well on his way to having the best year of his NFL career amid his debut season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker’s play on the field is also leading to plenty of opportunities away from football.

Over the last week, Walker has revealed two new brand deals. The latest is fitting given Walker’s “K9” nickname as the running back announced an adorable partnership with the Pedigree dog food brand.

“Beefing up with real beef from @pedigreeus High Protein. #PEDIGREEPartner,” Walker noted in the October 6, 2026, Instagram message.

“Get a bag for your most valuable pup at @walmart today.”

The ad shows Walker bench pressing bags of dog food as a pup looks on. Walker’s latest partnership comes just days after the star also revealed a deal with Yu-Gi-Oh!, a trading card game.

Business is booming for Walker just months after his move to the Chiefs.

Chiefs’ $43 Million Contract With Kenneth Walker Viewed as Bargain Around the NFL: Insider

Walker received a major boost in pay this offseason compared to his four-year, $8.4 million rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The running back inked a lucrative three-year, $43 million contract with the Chiefs.

It may have been a raise for Walker, but the deal appears to have been prudent for Kansas City as well. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that NFL executives have taken notice of the Chiefs’ deal with Walker.

“A handful of front-office executives lauded the Chiefs last week for landing free-agent running back Kenneth Walker III last off-season, and paying him a deal that averaged $14.35 million per season,” Schefter noted in a September 20, message on X.

“Not only did they land a talented workhorse running back, but they did it ahead of a market that spiked dramatically over the summer, when three running backs were given deals that averaged over $20 million per year,” Schefter continued.

“Walker’s average of $14.35 million per year now ranks him ninth among running backs. In his Kansas City debut Monday night vs. Denver, Walker had two runs of 20+ yards, already more than all of the Chiefs running backs had during the entire 2025 season, per ESPN research.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is a Major Fan of RB Kenneth Walker

Walker also appears to have a major fan in the form of new Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback has been reposting Walker’s stats on social media.

“I told you all, literally, like first press conference. Y’all were asking, what’s the difference with our offense? And I said, K9. Like, it’s just that simple,” Mahomes said of Walker during a September 15, media session, per NFL.com.

“It’s the way he’s able to run the ball, catch the ball. I threw a little hot to him there on that read that was probably going to be a big play but it’s just a special ability to run the ball tough between the tackles and then when he does bounce it, he has the speed to go all the way and so we’ll utilize him.”