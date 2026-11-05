Chiefs May Soon Cut Ties With $20 Million 71-Game Vet Via Trade: Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a veteran playmaker, but NFL rumors indicate the team could also move on from one of the franchise’s veterans. ESPN’s Dan Graziano named a defender as the most likely Chiefs player to be dealt ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

Kansas City faces a decision on the future of cornerback Kristian Fulton, per Graziano. The insider labeled Fulton as the most likely Chiefs player to be traded.

“He’s in the final year of his contract and making almost $10 million this season,” Graziano wrote in a November 4, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Players to watch, buzz and goals for all 32 teams.”

“The Chiefs could free up some money with a move like this to bring in help for their lackluster offense.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news and rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: CB Kristian Fulton Named Kansas City’s Most Likely Trade Candidate

Pro Football Focus has Fulton with a 65.5 grade (out of 100) this season which ranks No. 37 out of 102 NFL cornerbacks. Fulton has played in 71 games, including 55 starts, during his seven NFL seasons.

The veteran cornerback is in the final season of a two-year, $20 million contract. If the Chiefs do plan to move on from Fulton this offseason, it could make sense to try to get a future draft pick in return ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Fulton has earned more than $28.5 million during his NFL career.

The Chiefs Linked to Trade for Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr.

As for potential moves to acquire players, wide receiver continues to be floated as the most likely position for the Chiefs to address. ESPN’s Seth Walder labeled Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin Jr. as a top potential trade target for Kansas City.

“Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr. In Godwin, the Chiefs would get a veteran player who is past his prime — just 1.2 yards per route run this season — but could still be an asset,” Walder noted.

“Godwin is playing on a fully guaranteed $22 million salary, so this trade would involve the Bucs converting almost all of Godwin’s remaining money into a signing bonus before dealing him in exchange for a draft pick,” Walder added.

“Tampa Bay would be unlikely to keep Godwin on his current contract in 2027, so if the Bucs believe they are out of contention this season, it could make sense to get something for him now.”

Chiefs News: HC Andy Reid Has Connected with GM Brett Veach on Potential Trade Targets

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that there have been conversations with general manager Brett Veach on potential trades. It remains to be seen if any of the popular NFL rumors will come to fruition by November 10.

“We’ll just see where it all goes, but he’s great with all of that,” Reid noted, per Arrowhead Addict. “He doesn’t miss a beat, so if he can make things happen, he’ll make things happen.

“I like the guys we have, and he’s in a position where he’s trying to make everything even better than what you’ve got. That’s his job, and he does very well with that.”