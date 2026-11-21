Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons has made several changes to his Instagram account, raising questions about his future with the team as he continues to recover from a back injury.

The Chiefs’ 2025 first-round draft pick reportedly removed Kansas City from his Instagram bio, unfollowed the team’s official account, and deleted or archived his previous posts.

The changes come after months of uncertainty surrounding Simmons, including an earlier absence from the team, a reported confrontation with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his placement on injured reserve.

According to the Chiefs fan account Arrowhead Corner, screenshots showed changes to Simmons’ Instagram profile.

After some fans questioned when the changes occurred, the account responded that it had received additional evidence.

“I have too, plus we received multiple DMs of the before and after of his account. He definitely removed the team from his bio, unfollowed them and deleted or archived his posts. As for his X, the kid barely uses that account so it’s not surprise there hasn’t been any change.”

Josh Simmons’ Instagram Activity Follows Previous Chiefs Absence

The latest social media changes aren’t the first time Simmons has raised questions about his situation with the Chiefs.

Last season, the offensive tackle unexpectedly left the team on October 12, flying home to San Diego just hours before Kansas City’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs said Simmons was dealing with a personal family matter but offered few details.

More than a year later, the exact circumstances surrounding his absence remain a mystery.

Reid addressed the situation on October 23, 2025, confirming that the team was in contact with Simmons but declining to explain what had happened.

“There’s communication, and everything is positive,” Reid told reporters. “It’s not a negative situation, so he’s taking care of family. He’s just taking care of business. That’s the main thing. When you deal with this, that’s what you do.”

Andy Reid Offers Little Clarity on Simmons’ Return From Injured Reserve

Simmons has been on injured reserve since late October while dealing with a bulging disc.

The offensive tackle has missed four games, and Reid indicated on November 17 that he did not expect Simmons to return for the Chiefs’ upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, the coach acknowledged that he had not yet discussed the situation with the team’s medical staff or general manager Brett Veach.

“I haven’t visited with Rick or Veach on that,” Reid said, referring to head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder.

“So I’m not going to answer… I don’t presume that’s going to happen, but I haven’t visited with those guys before I say that.”

The Chiefs have not announced a definitive timetable for Simmons’ return.

Kansas City can designate the offensive tackle to return from injured reserve, which would open a 21-day practice window before the team must decide whether to activate him.

For now, Simmons remains sidelined as the Chiefs prepare to face Arizona on November 22.

Former Chiefs Player Questions Team’s Silence About Josh Simmons

Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas recently expressed concerns about the limited public discussion surrounding Simmons.

Speaking on “Arrowhead Allies,” Maas questioned why coaches and teammates had not publicly offered stronger support for the offensive tackle.

“I think the silence coming out of Kansas City about him is deafening,” Maas said.

“Not one individual — not one person, not one coach, not anybody has stepped up and said a simple thing like, hey, this guy — when he gets back — he’s going to prove everybody wrong and Chiefs fans are going to love this guy. He’s a dog. He is what we want at left tackle.”

“Nobody, not one teammate, not one coach. I think that’s deafening. I think that sends a loud, clear message that there is an issue.”

Josh Simmons Reportedly Apologized After Incident With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid

Simmons was asked to leave a team meeting on October 21 after a disagreement with Reid.

According to sources familiar with the incident, Simmons was sitting with his feet elevated when Reid instructed him to put them down.

Simmons reportedly responded that he needed to sit that way because he was experiencing pain in his back and hips.

Reid then directed him to seek treatment from the team’s athletic trainers.

When the exchange continued, Mahomes reportedly supported Reid’s instruction and told Simmons to leave the meeting and receive treatment.

Simmons left the room but remained inside the team’s facility.

He later apologized to Reid and team leadership, acknowledging that he could have handled the situation differently.

The Chiefs placed Simmons on injured reserve the following day.

Following that decision, NFL insider Ian Rapoport raised questions about whether Simmons would play for Kansas City again.

“I don’t know if he plays for the Chiefs again,” Rapoport said. “I don’t know when he plays for the Chiefs again. There’s nothing more important than protecting Patrick Mahomes. You have to believe in the person doing it, and until that happens, I don’t know that he’s out there.”