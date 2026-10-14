Long Time Ex-Chiefs’ 6-Year Veteran Re-Signs with Playoff Rivals 1 Day After Release

The Kansas City Chiefs have come out humming out of the gate in 2026, getting off to a 4-0 start in the first month of the season.

The offense has been the main talking point, having seen a vast improvement with the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to replace Matt Nagy, but the defense has once again been very solid, ranking 7th in rushing defense and 12th in total defense.

Amid a defensive line that has seen substantial changes over the past couple of years, with multiple draft selections and free agent signings shaping the unit’s new look, a former much-loved member of the Chiefs saw himself at the center of a roster transaction for a different team.

Mike Danna Re-Signs with the Bills 1 Day After Getting Cut

Long-time KC defensive tackle Mike Danna has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills, who cut the seventh year pro one day prior on Oct. 12.

“The Bills reversed the transaction they made to have CB Anthony Kendall on the 53-man roster for Monday’s game to help play slot CB in the absence of Dee Alford. Today they released Kendal & signed OLB Mike Danna back to the active roster.” Chris Brown, the team’s play-by-play radio broadcaster, posted on Tuesday.

The day before, as Brown alluded to, the team made the opposite move and signed Kendall to the active roster and released Danna; a move that was designed to give the Bills more depth at nickel cornerback against the Rams on Monday night.

Mike Danna Was an Important Part of the Chiefs’ Defense

Danna spent six years with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls and playing 87 games, starting 49. Two years into a three year, $24 million extension signed back in April 2024, Kansas City released the 28-year old in February 2026.

The former Michigan man was a little-known but sneakily important member of what was an elite Chiefs defense over the course of their multi-year Super Bowl run.

Danna is a solid run defender with good, but rarely elite pass-rush upside that played a large percentage of defensive snaps all the way through his Chiefs career.

Now that he has officially re-signed with the Bills, hopes of the former fan-favorite reuniting with his ex-team in Kansas City has been dashed – for the moment.