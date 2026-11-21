While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce prepares to take on the Arizona Cardinals this week, his wife, Taylor Swift, made a big splash at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards.

Performing at the ceremony for the first time in 13 years, Swift sang a mashup of “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and “Our Song,” her first country No. 1 from 20 years ago. She also presented the lifetime achievement award to Brooks & Dunn.

While Kelce couldn’t attend the award ceremony due to the Chiefs’ practice schedule, Swift brought Brittany Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, as her date.

During the show, hosted by Lainey Wilson, Swift laughed out loud when her and Kelce’s 1,000-guest wedding became fodder in the opening monologue. In a bit with Brad Paisley, who mentioned a “blonde singer” marrying a “football player” as the “biggest story of the year,” Wilson playfully thought he was talking about her May wedding to Devlin “Duck” Hodges in May.

“I will never forget what my husband said to me when we went looking for a wedding venue,” Wilson said before using the tune of Lynn Anderson’s hit “Rose Garden” to sing, “I beg your pardon, I never promised you Madison Square Garden.”

The CMAs Received the Biggest Audience in 7 Years With Taylor Swift in Attendance

While Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” lost the Single of the Year Award to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” the 14-time Grammy winner proved to be winner for the show’s audience numbers.

Deadline reported on November 20, “The 60th annual ceremony hit a seven-year audience high with 7.62 million total live + same-day viewers tuning in for the CMA Awards on Wednesday, per Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The CMAs “also managed a 1.01 rating among adults 18-49 — a three-year best.”

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While there were a lot of big draws at this year’s ceremony, such as Wilson and Vince Gill’s Dolly Parton tribute, and Langley’s performance, “the increase would not have been in such remarkable double-digit range without Swift,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris William noted.

“ABC even re-opened its previously closed advertising space for the three-hour telecast after Swift officially signed on with a performance.”

Taylor Swift Delivered a Viewership Boost at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Games

Fans hop to see Swift back Arrowhead Stadium for the Cardinals-Chiefs game on Sunday. Chiefs co-owner and CEO Clark Hunt spoke about the Swift effect in February 2025. “Well, I think indirectly, the NFL has seen an impact,” Hunt told CNBC Sports.

“Certainly, our fan base took a big leap forward last year – particularly with female, specifically young female fans. I think we had something like a 30% growth in our fan base, which is pretty significant even for a team that won the Super Bowl.

“So you have to definitely give Taylor a little bit of credit for that. We still get a lot of eyeballs – this year, we’ve had several games and broken records, and I think Taylor is a little bit a part of that.”