Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows what it takes to win a championship, and the three-time Super Bowl champion has some advice for the Kansas City Current ahead of their NWSL Championship matchup against the Washington Spirit.

Mahomes, who co-owns the Current alongside his wife, Brittany Mahomes, believes the team has what it takes to bring another championship to Kansas City. His advice is simple: Be themselves.

“I’m hoping they can go out there and just be themselves,” Mahomes said, according to KSHB41. “I think if they can go do that then they can go out there and win it, and hopefully bring a championship back to Kansas City.”

The Current will face the Spirit on Saturday, November 21, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mahomes won’t be able to attend the championship game because the Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium the following afternoon.

Patrick Mahomes Praises KC Current for Overcoming Early Season Struggles

The Current’s trip to the championship comes after a difficult start to their first season under head coach Chris Armas.

Kansas City lost three of its first four matches and spent much of the regular season hovering around the .500 mark. However, the team found its rhythm late in the year, carrying a five-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Mahomes credited the players for continuing to work through the challenges they faced throughout the season.

“It’s really cool to see because this team has been through kind of the highs and lows,” Mahomes said, “and there have been some core players that have been through all that.”

“They just kind of continued to stay with the process, and now they’re at the spot that they want to be in a championship game.”

The Current secured their spot in the championship with a 2-1 victory over Gotham FC in the NWSL semifinals on November 15.

The win also avenged Kansas City’s playoff elimination against Gotham last season.

Chiefs Quarterback Watched KC Current’s Dramatic Victory After Beating Falcons

Mahomes had just led the Chiefs to a 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons when the Current were fighting for their place in the championship.

As the Chiefs boarded buses to the airport following their game, Mahomes made sure he could watch the final minutes of the Current’s semifinal matchup.

Croix Bethune gave Kansas City an early advantage with a curling free kick in the 20th minute, but Gotham tied the match on an own goal in the 69th minute.

With the match approaching its conclusion, Izzy Rodriguez sent a volley toward the back post, where Haley Hopkins connected with her left foot.

Hopkins’ shot struck the crossbar before dropping into the net in the 89th minute, giving the Current a 2-1 lead that held until the final whistle.

“We saw the volley that (KC’s Haley) Hopkins turned into a goal in that, like, 89th minute,” Mahomes said.

The quarterback also celebrated the victory on X, posting, “Let’s go!!!!!!!! @thekccurrent.”

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Have Been Involved With KC Current for Years

The Mahomes family has been involved with the Current since the franchise’s early days.

Brittany joined Chris and Angie Long as part of the club’s founding ownership group in 2020.

Patrick became an investor in January 2023, making him the first NFL player to hold an ownership stake in a National Women’s Soccer League franchise.

The quarterback has continued supporting the team while pursuing championships of his own with the Chiefs.

In Sunday’s victory over Atlanta, Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception.

It marked his first five-touchdown passing performance since 2022.

The Chiefs will return to action on Sunday, November 22, when they face the Cardinals at noon CT.