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NFL Release Statement on Tyreek Hill After Verdict that Threatens Reunion

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Tyreek Hill wide receiver Kansas City Chiefs
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was found liable for two counts of battery in a civil lawsuit against his ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, in a verdict made on Tuesday October 13.

As a result, the former KC wideout will have to pay $500,000 in compensatory damages to his former partner.

NFL Gives Statement After Tyreek Hill Civil Court Verdict

Soon after the verdict was delivered, an NFL spokesperson spoke to Pro Football Talk and gave the league’s statement on the situation.

“We have been monitoring developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the spokesperson said to PFT after the verdict was made.

Tyreek Hill Still in the Midst of an NFL Investigation

Tyreek Hill wide receiver Kansas City Chiefs
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As the league spokesperson stated, Hill is still at the center of a league investigation for potentially violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Given that Hill has been found guilty in civil court; which is distinct from a conviction in criminal court and does not carry any legal penalties such as jail time; it is quite possible that the five-time All-Pro will see himself suspended for at least a portion of the remainder of the season after he returns to full fitness.

Domestic abuse normally carries a minimum penalty of six games, but given he was found guilty on two accounts and openly admitted to pushing his ex-wife and verbally threatening her during his witness testimony last week, eight weeks might be closer to the eventual number, if not more.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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NFL Release Statement on Tyreek Hill After Verdict that Threatens Reunion

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