Chiefs Dealt Good News on NFL Trade Rumors Amid Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs could have options when it comes to acquiring a new veteran wide receiver to give Patrick Mahomes and the team’s offense a boost. ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided a key update about the available wide receivers in the latest NFL rumors ahead of the trade deadline on November 10.

“And we’ve talked about players to watch, but if there’s a position to watch, it would be wide receiver,” Schefter detailed on the November 1, edition of “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “There are a lot of wide receivers out there whose names are being mentioned before the trade deadline. The Colts want a third-round draft pick back (for) Josh Downs.

“Brian Thomas, it seems like the Jaguars are warming to the idea of trading a player they’ve never wanted to trade before. The Browns are open to trading Jerry Jeudy, though it doesn’t sound promising right now,” Schefter continued.

“Minnesota would listen on Jauan Jennings. Calvin Ridley could be had. And Hollywood Brown also could be had from Philadelphia.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Linked to Multiple Trades for Veteran Playmakers

The Chiefs have been linked to a number of the veteran wideouts Schefter mentioned in ongoing NFL rumors, including Jerry Jeudy, Josh Downs and Brian Thomas Jr. As far as potential trade partners, the Indianapolis Colts continue to be one of the more aggressive teams after firing general manager Chris Ballard.

The Colts have already made two major trades in recent days and more moves could on the way. Downs has made it clear that he prefers to find a new home and the wideout makes some sense for Kansas City.

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts WR Josh Downs a Likely Candidate To Be Dealt at Deadline

Ahead of the Week 8 slate, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero provided an overview on Downs’ future amid NFL trade rumors.

“The Colts were fielding trade calls even before Downs’s trade request went public Wednesday,” Pelissero wrote in an October 31, story titled, “Inside the Trade Market: The Latest on Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr., Maxx Crosby, and More.”

“He’s scheduled to hit free agency in March, so like they were with Buckner and Nelson, the Colts would be willing to move him now if the price is right. But with 10 games left and Downs as their lone speed threat in the absence of the injured Alec Pierce, the Colts are in no hurry to make a deal,” Pelissero continued.

“Downs, 25, could fetch a 2028 fourth-round pick as part of the compensatory formula, so the Colts are likely to hold out for a 2027 fourth-rounder and more. Downs is due $2.398 million for the rest of the season.”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Is a Buyer at NFL Trade Deadline, Says Insider

For Chiefs fans looking for reasons to be optimistic about the offense, the good news is that Kansas City is widely being floated as a buyer ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The question is what veteran playmaker the Chiefs will be able to land.

“As for the buyers, the Chiefs and Steelers have asked around on receivers,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed in an October 30, story titled, “Albert Breer: How Two Former Roommates Put the Jeffery Simmons Trade Together.”