Proposed Trade Has Chiefs Cut Ties With Xavier Worthy for $130 Million Star Playmaker

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a new wide receiver if the latest NFL rumors are true. Kansas City is coming off the team’s worst offensive performance of the season.

The Chiefs failed to reach the red zone against the Seattle Seahawks and are searching for potential solutions. Kansas City faces a decision about making possible moves to get Patrick Mahomes additional help ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

ESPN’s Ben Solak outlined several potential NFL trade pitches for the Chiefs to consider. One proposed NFL trade has the Chiefs landing New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

The deal has Kansas City cut ties with Xavier Worthy in order to make it happen. Additionally, the Chiefs send a 2028 first rounder and a 2027 third-round selection along with Worthy to the Jets in exchange for Wilson in the NFL trade pitch.

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs rumors, including the potential trade pitch with the Jets.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Named in Potential NFL Trade Pitch for Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Kansas City got off to a hot start, but some of the Chiefs’ offensive deficiencies came to light during the team’s blowout loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Solak outlined why Wilson could be a potential trade target for the Chiefs.

“Of all the untouchable star receivers on losing football teams (Nico Collins on the 2-5 Texans, Smith on the 2-5 Eagles, etc.), Wilson is the one I can maybe see moving within the next two weeks,” Solak wrote in an October 27, 2026, story titled, “Seven things Solak thinks entering NFL Week 8: WR trade for Chiefs? Goff for MVP?”

“Jets GM Darren Mougey seems so secure in his reputation as a wheeler-and-dealer that the fanbase would forgive him for moving Wilson should the Jets fire Aaron Glenn and go scorched earth before the deadline,” Solak continued.

“The one issue? The Jets are already loaded in the first round of the 2027 draft with two additional Day 1 picks. Does Mougey really need more capital? It’s less than a 1% chance … but greater than a 0% chance.”

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Is in the Market for Multiple WR Trades, Says Insider

Wilson is on a four-year, $130 million contract that is slated to go through the 2030 season. Through the first seven games, Wilson has 37 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that Kansas City may be in the market to acquire multiple new playmakers. The Chiefs appear to be pushing to get Mahomes additional help with new offensive weapons.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid has GM Brett Veach on the lookout and multiple NFL general managers indicated over the weeks that the Chiefs were among the teams exploring Cardinals former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. before he was sent to Houston,” La Canfora wrote in an October 13, story titled, “NFL Insider Jason La Canfora’s Week 5 Notebook: Chiefs Eyeball Trade Market; Dan Quinn on Hot Seat; NY Giants’ JJ Plan.”

“From what we gather, the Chiefs are in the market to add more than one pass catcher and expect them to be as aggressive as any team in the league in terms of adding a playmaker on offense.”