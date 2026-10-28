Chiefs Dealt Good News on Blockbuster NFL Trade Days Before Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs could be one of the more active teams when it comes to striking a blockbuster deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. Kansas City continues to be linked to trades for star playmakers amid early-season injuries to several wide receivers.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects the Chiefs to attempt to land a veteran wide receiver at the deadline. Indianapolis Colts wideout Josh Downs and Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy are two players to watch as potential Chiefs’ trade targets, per Fowler.

“The Chiefs appear poised to do something at wide receiver,” Fowler detailed in an October 28, 2026, story titled, “NFL Week 8 latest intel, buzz questions, news, fantasy tips: What we’re hearing” “Injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton have created holes in the passing game that running back Kenneth Walker III can’t mask alone.

“The Chiefs have managed to win games despite those injuries, but Sunday night in Seattle was a reminder of how ugly things can look without adequate downfield playmakers. Enough receivers will be available in the coming weeks, so the Chiefs can get good value trading for the high-impact players or lower-cost options,” Fowler added.

“The Colts’ Josh Downs would be a fit for the Chiefs. The Browns’ Jerry Jeudy would also fit, though Cleveland is not inclined to deal him now barring a significant offer.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Chiefs’ Urgency to Strike an NFL Trade May Have Increased After Dismal Loss vs. Seahawks

The news comes as the Chiefs had their worst offensive performance in recent memory. Kansas City scored just three points and failed to reach the red zone against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chiefs have been able to lean on running back Kenneth Walker to start the season. Yet, Walker’s effectiveness could be put to the test if Kansas City’s passing attack continues to struggle to make plays.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Linked to Potential NFL Trades for Wide Receivers & Offensive Linemen Ahead of Deadline

Kansas City will look to rebound after their first loss of the season as the team takes on the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The Chiefs are a 1.5-point road favorites against the Broncos in the latest NFL odds, per DraftKings.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano agrees with Fowler’s assessment and views a wide receiver along with offensive line as two areas that the Chiefs could look to bolster with trades.

“The Chiefs always seem to do something at wide receiver at the deadline,” Graziano noted. “Usually it’s a smaller move such as Kadarius Toney or late-career DeAndre Hopkins, but the team has a history of targeted trade-deadline additions at the position.

“I expect Kansas City to be active in trying to add a player or two to boost the offense, be that another pass catcher, an offensive lineman or both.”

A reunion with Tyreek Hill also looms as a possibility, but the increasing red flags with legal woes and health concerns may prevent the Chiefs from bringing back the playmaker.