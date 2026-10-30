Proposed Trade Has Chiefs Cut Ties With Xavier Worthy for Struggling $14 Million Playmaker

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a new wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. There are plenty of NFL rumors linking the Chiefs to star playmakers.

Yet, Kansas City could look to buy low on a young wideout with plenty of upside. Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is being floated as a potential trade chip for Kansas City to utilize to land another playmaker.

Fox Sports’ Steven Ruiz proposes a trade pitch that has the Chiefs swapping Worthy for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. straight up. This differs from ESPN’s Ben Solak’s proposed trade which has Kansas City attaching a 2027 third-round pick along with Worthy in exchange for Thomas.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest NFL rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Linked to Multiple Trades for New Wide Receivers

Thomas has plenty of upside, while Worthy has yet to reach his full potential as a former first-round pick. The Jaguars receiver posted 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season in 2024.

Thomas has struggled to find similar production over the last two seasons. The Jaguars recently benched Thomas as the wideout is being used sparingly in Jacksonville’s offense.

“This is the most off-the-wall trade proposal of the bunch, but this swap makes a lot of sense on paper,” Ruiz wrote in an October 30, article titled, “The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline.”

“Both the Chiefs and Jaguars are reportedly interested in adding a receiver at the deadline, and both want one who can help in the deep passing game,” Ruiz added.

“The Chiefs, who have spent the last few years chasing the ghost of Tyreek Hill by bringing in a bunch of undersized speedsters, could use a bigger receiver who can win 50/50 balls downfield. Thomas can do that in theory, but we haven’t really seen it in practice since his rookie season.”

Is It Time for the Chiefs to Cut Ties With WR Xavier Worthy?

Worthy has shown flashes during his NFL career with the Chiefs, but the wideout has yet to reach 700 receiving yards in any season. The proposed trade gives two playmakers who have yet to reach their full potential a fresh start.

Thomas’ four-year, $14.6 million rookie contract runs through the 2027 season. Similarly, Worthy’s four-year, $13.7 million deal also goes through 2027.

“Neither of these players, both of whom were first-round picks, has lived up to the pre-draft hype, but both have shown flashes,” Ruiz added. “A change of scenery doesn’t always fix things, but a role change, which both players would get, often can.

“… Player-for-player swaps are rare, but they do happen. And one happened under very similar circumstances,” Ruiz continued.

“In 2013, the Chiefs traded disappointing first-round receiver Jon Baldwin to the 49ers for their disappointing first-round receiver, A.J. Jenkins. Both players were taken in the same draft.”