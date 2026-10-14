Andy Reid Shares Encouraging Update on Injury-Hit Former 2nd Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to cap-off a bye-week rest with a statement win hosting the 0-5 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

But for some players, their eyes will be a little further downfield. One of those is likely to be defensive tackle and 2025 second round pick Omarr Norman-Lott, who tore his ACL in Week 7 of his rookie year and has not seen the field since.

Currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Norman-Lott’ exact return date remains unknown. However, speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid gave an optimistic update on his injury situation.

Omarr Norman-Lott ‘Getting Closer’ to Return

“He is getting better. He’s getting closer.” Reid said during his media availability on Oct. 14.

Norman-Lott is available to return from IR after the bye week after missing a mandatory four games whilst on PUP, something that Reid said was a “possibility” back on September 23.

Norman-Lott has had some brutal injury luck to start his NFL career after coming out of Tennessee as a highly-touted prospect.

Multiple Injuries Have Derailed Norman-Lott’s NFL Career

The 24-year old sustained an ankle injury in the preseason that kept him out of Week 1 of his debut season in 2025, before suffering a shoulder injury ahead of Week 5, just one month later.

Then, just two weeks after that, Norman-Lott tore his ACL and ended his first year in the league very prematurely.

Without Norman-Lott, the team have given a lot of playing time to rookie Peter Woods, who acts as the backup three-technique behind Chris Jones, whilst free agent addition Khyris Tonga anchors the nose.

When the California native returns to action, expect him to help take the load off of Woods, who has played up to 57% of defensive snaps in a game, and 32-year old veteran Chris Jones, who played 81% of defensive snaps in Week 4 heading into the bye.