Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Announces $1 Million News Before Broncos Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes desperately wants to get back in the win column when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

During Kansas City’s 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, Mahomes failed to get his offense into the red zone for the first time in his 10-year NFL career. “The Chiefs had their joint-fewest points (3), fewest Red zone drives (0), and 2nd-fewest yards (213) in any of the 153 games started by Patrick Mahomes, regular season or playoffs,” per ESPN Insights.

With the return of Rashee Rice, his No. 1 wide receiver, and a strong 5-1 record on the season, Mahomes remains confident they can turn things around.

Mahomes knows the Broncos defense will make for a tough battle on Sunday, but he welcomes the challenge. “It’s a great opportunity for us to show up and see how we respond,” he told reporters on October 28.

While the three-time Super Bowl MVP is locked in for the AFC West showdown, he also shared some exciting news regarding his annual high school giveaway.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Giving $1 Million to Upgrade a High School’s Football Field

Just before the 2026 NFL season kicked off, Mahomes and former New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski announced they’re back to lead T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights sweepstakes.

On October 29, Mahomes announced that voting is officially open for the Division Championship schools to win a $1 million field upgrade. All U.S. high schools in towns with a population of 150,000 or less were eligible to apply.

Over 2,400 schools entered the sweepstakes, and voting is now down to four: Lakeside High School in Nine Mile Falls, WA; Menasha High School in Menasha, WI; Covington High School in Covington, LA; and Buffalo Gap High School in Swoope, VA.

Voting continues through November 8. Each of the Top 4 schools has already won $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym, and “The Big Deal” Student Leadership Award. The Top 40 finalists each took home $25,000.

Eight schools won $5,000 for going “above and beyond” on their social media campaigns. Overall, the Friday Night 5G Lights sweepstakes, which first launched in 2024, is giving away $8.4 million worth of prizes.

Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Grew Up Playing Football in a Small Town

The 31-year-old quarterback is passionate about the annual giveaway because he knows what it’s like to play football in a small town. He attended Whitehouse High School in Tyler, Texas, a city of approximately 115,000 people.

The two-time league MVP, along with former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

Mahomes was a star for the Whitehouse Wildcats, throwing for more than 8,000 yards and 90 touchdowns in his final two high school seasons. He went to college at Texas Tech before the Chiefs selected him as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.