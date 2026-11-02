Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes ‘Can’t Wait to Get Away’ From Bo Nix in Tense Postgame Exchange: Expert

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ postgame interaction with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is drawing renewed attention after a body language expert claimed Mahomes appeared uncomfortable during their exchange.

Speaking on behalf of Casino.org, body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed footage of the quarterbacks greeting each other following Denver’s 28-24 victory over Kansas City.

Honigman claimed Mahomes appeared reluctant to stop and speak with Nix, although CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson previously disputed allegations that the Chiefs quarterback snubbed his opponent.

“Patrick Mahomes is not in the mood for a chat and a cuddle with Bo Nix, but he feels pressured into doing it anyway, as they’re surrounded by cameras,” Honigman said.

Her interpretation differs from Wolfson’s firsthand account, which she described as a respectful conversation between the two quarterbacks.

Body Language Expert Claims Patrick Mahomes Was Reluctant to Speak With Bo Nix

Honigman examined how Mahomes and Nix approached each other following the AFC West matchup.

“Nix is seen chasing Mahomes down the field, and grabbing his elbow for several seconds before Mahomes decides to turn around and acknowledge him,” she said.

“This isn’t necessarily a personal diss, but Mahomes was not planning to stop for anyone, until an extra person’s hand is seen tapping him on the back.”

Honigman also offered her interpretation of Mahomes’ posture as he turned toward Nix.

“Mahomes turns around, holding his arm up, as it is bent across his body protectively. This shows that he’d rather not have to deal with whatever is going on,” she said.

The expert suggested Mahomes’ expression indicated that he wanted to end the exchange quickly.

“Mahomes smiles in a forced, inauthentic way, similar to the ‘grimace’ emoji. Lips stretched and even, revealing his clamped teeth, this grin is tense,” Honigman said.

She also claimed that Nix appeared to lead the conversation while Mahomes waited for an opportunity to leave.

“Even while they have their arms around each other, Nix squeezes Mahomes into a manly hug, while Mahomes taps Nix on the back to indicate that the moment is over,” she said.

Honigman added that Mahomes eventually raised his hand for a goodbye handshake, which she interpreted as an attempt to conclude the conversation.

CBS Reporter Tracy Wolfson Disputed Claims That Mahomes Snubbed Nix

Before Honigman’s analysis, Wolfson addressed social media allegations that Mahomes had deliberately avoided Nix after the game.

The CBS Sports reporter responded to a post from sports aggregator ML Football, which claimed Mahomes was facing criticism over his interaction with the Broncos quarterback.

“This is absolutely not true,” Wolfson wrote on X.

“I was right there and Nix was on the other side of field when game ended and celebrating and took a while to get to Mahomes.

“They had a long conversation with Mahomes and Nix both showing respect for each other.”

ML Football subsequently deleted its post.

Video shared by CBS News Colorado showed the quarterbacks smiling, talking, shaking hands and embracing.

During the exchange, Nix acknowledged how concerned he had been when Mahomes regained possession late in the game.

“I was scared to death when you got the ball back,” Nix told Mahomes.

Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov 8, at Arrowhead Stadium.