Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share Special Message of Faith Ahead of Chiefs’ Must-Win Jets Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a message about faith ahead of the team’s November 8 game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

The couple invited fans to the Chiefs’ Faith and Family Chapel, where they can attend a worship service before home games that kick off at noon.

Chiefs team chaplain Marcellus Casey appeared in the message alongside his wife, Stephanie Casey, and his brother, Cedric Hardman, the lead pastor at Life.Church East Kansas City.

The invitation comes as Kansas City looks to end a two-game losing streak following losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Invitation to Chiefs’ Faith and Family Chapel

The Faith and Family Chapel meets at 10 a.m. before every noon home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Casey, who has served as the Chiefs’ chaplain since 2017, explained how fans can attend the service.

“This is Marcellus Casey. I’m the team chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs. This is my wife, Stephanie Casey, and my brother, Cedric Hardman, the lead pastor at Life.Church East Kansas City,” he said.

“We want to invite you to the Faith and Family Chapel here at Arrowhead. We’re meeting at 10 a.m. every noon home game this season.”

The chapel is located on the east side of the stadium, across from the Tower Gate. Organizers provide coffee and donuts, and there is no additional charge to attend.

“Again, this is a free event. You want to make sure that you’re here. Yes, we’re going to have worship. It’s going to be an inspiring message talking about Jesus Christ. Everybody is welcome,” the invitation continued.

Fans attending the game with tickets and parking passes are welcome to participate.

“If you’re a ticket holder and you have a parking pass and you are here for the game, this is completely open for you, designed for you, and we’re excited to see your faith grow. We’ll see you on Sunday.”

Casey’s wife also helps lead ministry efforts within the Chiefs organization, including Bible studies for players’ wives, girlfriends and coaches’ wives.

Patrick Mahomes Has Spoken Publicly About His Christian Faith

Mahomes has discussed the importance of his Christian faith throughout his NFL career.

During Super Bowl Opening Night in 2023, the Chiefs quarterback said his beliefs influence his decisions on and off the field.

“My Christian faith plays a role in everything I do,” Mahomes said. “I always ask God to lead me in the right direction.”

At the time, Mahomes was preparing to play in his third Super Bowl in four seasons.

He also discussed his desire to use his platform as an NFL quarterback to honor his faith.

“He has a role in everything I do,” Mahomes said. “I want to make sure I glorify him while I do it.”

Mahomes also regularly prays near the goalpost before games.

Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Helped Establish Game Day Worship Services

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has also supported opportunities for fans to attend religious services before games at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to a Christhlete Instagram post, Hunt established the stadium’s chapel in 2014 to give fans a place to worship before Sunday afternoon games.

The Hunt family has been open about its Christian faith, and the chapel allows fans to attend a service without missing the team’s early kickoff.

Hunt previously discussed the tradition with The Heartlander.

“It’s a great opportunity for our family to be able to come to a church service before the games as well, because on a typical Sunday, like a lot of our fans, we’re traveling to the game,” Hunt said.

Kansas City Chiefs Look to Bounce Back Against New York Jets

The Chiefs enter Sunday’s matchup against the Jets seeking their first win in three games.

Kansas City opened the season with five consecutive wins before losing to Seattle and Denver on the road.

The Seahawks held the Chiefs to three points in a 20-3 loss. Kansas City’s offense improved against the Broncos, producing 399 total yards and 24 points, but Denver scored a late touchdown to secure a 28-24 victory.

The Jets enter the game with a 2-6 record after three straight losses.

New York quarterback Geno Smith threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in his previous outing, while the Jets scored a season-high 33 points.

The Chiefs will host the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 8, with kickoff scheduled for noon CT.