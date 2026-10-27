Patrick Mahomes’ Favorite BBQ Spot Has a Special Message for Chiefs Fans After Brutal Seattle Loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite barbecue spot is giving fans something to smile about following the team’s first loss of the season.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que announced a special giveaway on X after the Chiefs suffered a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The restaurant is offering one lucky fan a year’s worth of its famous Z-Man sandwiches, a favorite of the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

“No victory Monday? No problem…let’s turn those Monday frowns upside down with a Z-Man for a year giveaway! Just reply with your favorite Chiefs players name or image to enter. Just positive vibes for our 5-1 team! We’ll choose a winner at random this week. *We DM winners, never click a link or reply to the fake account comments,” the restaurant posted.

The announcement came after Seattle handed Kansas City its first defeat of the season, dropping the Chiefs to 5-1.

Chiefs Fans Name Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Other Favorites in Giveaway

Joe’s Kansas City encouraged fans to participate by sharing their favorite Chiefs player’s name or photo.

Several fans quickly responded with current and former Kansas City stars.

“Patrick Mahomes. I know that’s a name that is wildly popular, but he has turned this team around and made me a fan! Thank you!” one fan wrote.

Another selected former Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney, commenting, “Joe Thuney of course! #JoesForJoe.”

Other responses included former defensive end Jared Allen, running back Kenneth Walker III, tight end Travis Kelce and Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas.

“Travis Kelce baby!” one fan responded.

The restaurant said it would randomly select a winner during the week and contact them via direct message. It also warned participants about fake accounts and suspicious links.

Patrick Mahomes Previously Revealed His Favorite Kansas City BBQ Order

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Mahomes has previously discussed his love for the restaurant’s signature Z-Man sandwich, although he stopped short of declaring Joe’s Kansas City his favorite barbecue restaurant.

During an appearance on 96.5 The Fan, the quarterback was asked whether he felt comfortable recommending one Kansas City barbecue spot over the others.

“Not necessarily,” Mahomes admitted.

However, he had no problem naming his favorite individual menu item.

“I will say, like, I don’t know if it’s my favorite barbecue place, but my favorite single barbecue thing in Kansas City is Joe’s Z-Man,” Mahomes said. “Like, if you give me that thing, I’m eating it immediately every single time, and I have to stay away from it so I can make weight half the time. So that’s my favorite single barbecue item in Kansas City.”

Mahomes also mentioned several other well-known Kansas City restaurants.

“I don’t know if that’s controversial or not, but I enjoy them all,” Mahomes said. “I eat Jack Stack a lot. I go to Q39, Arthur Bryant’s. I’ve tried all of them and I like them all. So don’t get me wrong, but that one thing that I enjoy the most is the Z-Man from Joe’s.”

The Z-Man features slow-smoked brisket, melted provolone cheese, two crispy fried onion rings, and barbecue sauce served on a Kaiser bun.

Joe’s Kansas City, originally known as Oklahoma Joe’s, created the sandwich in the 1990s in partnership with local radio personality Mike Zarrick.

The sandwich has become one of the restaurant’s signature items and has attracted fans beyond Kansas City, including Anthony Bourdain, former President Barack Obama and actor Paul Rudd.

Chiefs Suffer Historic Offensive Struggles in Loss to Seahawks

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The giveaway followed one of Kansas City’s most difficult offensive performances with Mahomes at quarterback.

Seattle held the Chiefs scoreless in the first half and kept Kansas City from reaching the end zone all game.

The defeat marked the first time the Chiefs failed to reach the red zone in a Mahomes-led game.

Kansas City also struggled to move the ball through the air, with no Chiefs player recording more than 44 receiving yards.

Seattle’s defense limited Walker, who previously played for the Seahawks, to just 36 rushing yards. Walker entered the game averaging 133 rushing yards per contest.