Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Provides Blunt Take on Brutal 2-Game Skid

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two games in a row, including a tough one to stomach against the Denver Broncos they let slip from their grasp due to a couple of mistakes in the final seconds. A few days after that defeat, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a couple of strong words to share on the matter.

Mahomes spoke with reporters on Wednesday, November 4 about the team’s mindset amid the mini-losing streak after the group started the campaign with five consecutive victories.

“The locker room is still in a great mindset of knowing everything is out in front of us, and we just have to go and get it,” Mahomes said, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

He added that embracing the requisite physicality and limiting mistakes across the roster are the two key takeaways from the team’s losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Broncos, respectively.

“I think the Seattle game they played more physical [than us]. … This last game, we matched that,” Mahomes continued. “I think just cleaning up the little things … excited for the guys to do that.”

Chiefs’ Offense Hampered by Lack of True Deep Threat in Pass Game

Mahomes had a strong day against the Broncos, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns on a nearly 75 percent completion rate.

However, the Chiefs’ offense remains limited in how far it can/does push the football down the field on a play-to-play basis, relying more heavily on the short-area passing game and the run game fueled by Kenneth Walker III and rookie Emmet Johnson.

That is all due to the lack of a deep threat that scares opposing defenses and forces them to respect home run shots by Kansas City, particularly those types of defenses as vaunted as the rival Broncos’.

“Obviously, you miss Tyquan’s speed and how he’s able to track the ball downfield,” Mahomes continued. “Some of the downfield stuff is more about the teams that we’ve faced.

“Obviously, we’ve got to get back to that.”

Chiefs’ Schedule Eases Off Considerably Over Next 3 Weeks

Kansas City (5-2) has something of a schedule reprieve over the coming weeks after back-to-back road games against two of the better defensive units in the NFL in Seattle and Denver.

The Chiefs host the New York Jets on Sunday before traveling to Atlanta for a game against the Falcons the following week. The three-game stretch ends with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 22 before a short week turnaround for a Thanksgiving Day game on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

As of Wednesday, Kansas City was a 10-point home favorite over the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium, per DraftKings Sportsbook.