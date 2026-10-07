Maxx Crosby Shares Embarrasing Patrick Mahomes Revelation

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 this past week, much of which was due to the dominant rushing performance of Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 177 yards off of 22 carries, scoring 2 touchdowns in the process.

This marks the fourth time in the past five appearances that the Chiefs have done away with Vegas, although the Raiders notoriously play Kansas City very hard.

That yearly solid effort is always lead by none other than All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who helped the Raiders somewhat keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes II at bay on Sunday, limiting to 15/30 completions and 225 passing yards.

In the wake of the loss, Crosby – who nearly left Nevada for the Baltimore Ravens this summer, but a failed physical cancelled the trade – took a shot at his divisional nemesis, Mahomes, in making a surprising revelation about his on-field antics.

Crosby recapped his most recent outing against Mahomes in Week 4 during his podcast, ‘The Rush With Maxx Crosby’ alongside co-host and former Eastern Michigan teammate Brogan Roback. And during the episode he talked about how the three-time Super Bowl champion reacts to getting hit.

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Patrick Mahomes ‘Moans’ When Getting Hit – Maxx Crosby

When asked by co-host Brogan Roback if Mahomes makes a noise when he is hit, Crosby responded, “I don’t know, maybe”, and subsequently made a grunting sound alongside Roback, before clarifying that it was a different type of sound.

Crosby then told to describe it as anything but a “moan”, to which Crosby said that there is “no other word to describe it [the sound Mahomes makes].”

The actual sound itself was not made clear, but it does appear that “moan” is the description that most closely fits it, according to the 29-year old.

It is not exactly shocking that the quarterback makes a sound when being hit; it would almost be more surprising if he didn’t. But labelling it – even if he did not explicitly say the word – as a “moan” is certainly a bit embarrassing for the three-time All-Pro QB.

If the Chiefs keep getting the better of the Raiders, Mahomes and co. will care very little about the sounds coming out of his mouth during hits.