Patrick Mahomes Announces Personal News Amid $362,000 Move at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action for Week 6, but Patrick Mahomes continues to make moves off the field. Mahomes revealed a new commercial with luxury watch brand Hublot.

The Chiefs star posted the ad to his Instagram page with the commercial focusing solely on Mahomes. It marks the latest in a string of new commercials Mahomes has revealed in recent weeks.

Mahomes previously posted commercials with Beats by Dre and Sport Coffee among others over the last month. The star’s partnership with Hublot is fitting given Mahomes’ affinity for the clock emoji.

Mahomes also rocked a $362,000 Hublot watch to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding on July 3.

“Every second counts when you step onto the field,” Mahomes noted in the October 13, 2026, post.

“Driven by precision, purpose, and the pursuit of what’s next. @hublot.”

Here’s a look at Mahomes’ new commercial.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is NFL’s Top Earner at More Than $86 Million

Mahomes continues to grow his business empire as the top earning NFL player in 2026, per Forbes. The Chiefs star sits atop the list of NFL players with Mahomes projected to earn $86.8 million.

This includes $30 million coming from off-field deals like Hublot.

Mahomes still earns the majority of his money from the NFL ,notching nearly $57 million from the Chiefs in 2026. The quarterback’s eight-year, $504 million contract is slated to go through the 2033 season.

“Mahomes’ portfolio of partners—unmatched in the NFL—features Adidas, which is launching a golf line around Mahomes; State Farm, which is putting him at the center of a new ad campaign; and Hublot, which supplied the $362,000 watch he wore to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding,” Forbes’ Brett Knight detailed in a September 13, story titled, “The NFL’s Highest-Paid Players 2026.”

“The soon-to-be-31-year-old superstar also won a Sports Emmy in May as a producer of Netflix documentary series Quarterback.”

Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes: ‘What I Want to Accomplish More Than Anything Is Having No Regrets’

The ad features Mahomes describing his fascination with time. Mahomes reveals that one of his major goals is to have “no regrets.”

“Whenever you step on that field, time slows down,” Mahomes detailed in the ad. “When I first got into the NFL, I came up with a schedule that got down to every single hour, every single minute.

“You have to utilize every second that you have in order to be the best version of yourself. What I want to accomplish more than anything is having no regrets,” Mahomes continued.

“I have to be on time so I can maximize my day, but go out there and achieve everything that I dream of.”

Patrick Mahomes & Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Part of Celeb Guest List for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were part of the star-studded guest list who attended the Swift-Kelce wedding. During an interview with ESPN, Mahomes reflected on the special day at Madison Square Garden.

“I was super excited to see him, to see Taylor, them come together, and I mean you saw the people around them,” Mahomes said of the wedding, per People.com.

“They’re two special people and one of the best nights, I think of all time, for anybody.”