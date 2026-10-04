Chiefs Standout Rookie Reveals How Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Make Playing In the NFL Feel ‘Normal’

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Mansoor Delane hasn’t needed much time to get used to sharing an NFL field with some of the league’s biggest names.

The first-round pick out of LSU has Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to thank.

Delane spoke with reporters ahead of the Chiefs’ AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and was asked whether he has experienced a surreal moment lining up against a player he once watched before reaching the NFL.

The rookie explained that practicing against Mahomes and Kelce early in his Chiefs career quickly changed his perspective.

“Not really,” Delane said. “I think because I came here, you know, my first practices playing against Patrick Mahomes and stuff like that and Travis Kelce. So, like, you know, I feel like that’s as good as it gets. So, you know, kind of that surreal kind of moment, kind of I overcame it because I see those guys in the locker room every day. So when I go out on the field, it’s kind of just normal.”

Mansoor Delane’s Physical Mentality Has Already Shown Up for Chiefs

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Delane has already faced a challenging start to his rookie season, but he has also shown why Kansas City used a first-round selection on the cornerback.

He recorded 10 tackles during the Chiefs’ Week 3 victory over the Miami Dolphins, his first full NFL game.

Delane has also emphasized playing physically despite dealing with a shoulder injury that cost him time during training camp.

“Yeah, just having that physical mentality, kind of just trying to do what Coach Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) harps on,” Delane said. “Just being physical and have it set in that tone. So that was kind of my mentality with that.”

That physical approach led to an unexpected consequence after the Miami game.

The NFL fined Delane $12,537 for unnecessary roughness involving a low block, according to the league’s website. The play occurred when Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed a 1-yard pass to Malik Washington. Delane and Jaden Hicks combined on the tackle.

Officials did not throw a flag during the game, but the league later issued Delane the first fine of his NFL career.

Chiefs Veteran L’Jarius Sneed Is Helping Mansoor Delane Adjust to NFL

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Delane is also learning from veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as he adjusts to the league.

Sneed recorded three tackles, forced a fumble, and recovered it against Miami. The veteran became the first Chiefs player to force and recover a fumble in the same game since he did so in 2022.

Delane said Sneed’s preparation and mentality have stood out to him.

“Yeah, I think just the way he’s a vet, his preparation, just his mentality,” Delane said. “I think it’s another thing Coach Spags loves about him. The thing I love about him is just the way he plays the game, forcing that fumble. It may not always be the cleanest way, but he’s going to find a way to get it done, and I just love that about that guy.”

Delane will get another early test when Kansas City travels to face the Raiders in a matchup between two undefeated AFC West teams.

Despite the long history between the franchises, Delane isn’t changing his preparation because it’s Raiders week.

“It’s a divisional game, so that always means a lot,” Delane told reporters. “But to me, like I said, it’s just another opponent. Just come prepared the same way.”

Kansas City enters the game looking to improve to 4-0 before its Week 5 bye. The Chiefs have a 76-56-2 advantage over the Raiders in their regular-season series.

The Chiefs and Raiders will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday, October 3, 2026.