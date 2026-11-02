Fake Patrick Mahomes Rumor Goes Viral Hours After Chiefs’ Loss vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after two straight losses, and Patrick Mahomes is receiving some unfair backlash. A viral video was circulating on social media showing Mahomes shaking hands with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix after the Chiefs’ loss.

The since deleted post claims that fans are angry that Mahomes attempted to run off the field before Nix chased down the Chiefs star for the traditional quarterback handshake.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson disputed the post on X which has since been deleted while noting that the statement was “absolutely not true.” Wolfson provided additional context on Mahomes’ interaction with Nix after the game.

“This is absolutely not true,” Wolfson noted in a November 2, message on X. “I was right there and Nix was on the other side of field when game ended and celebrating and took a while to get to Mahomes.

“They had a long conversation with Mahomes and Nix both showing respect for each other.”

Here’s a look at the video that has fans’ attention.



Patrick Mahomes to Bo Nix After Chiefs’ Loss vs. Broncos: ‘Hope We See Y’all Again’

The NFL posted a video of the interaction on the league’s official social media accounts. Nix grabbed Mahomes arm to get his attention before the quarterbacks appear to have a brief conversation.

“Two competitors who left it all out on the field 💯,” the NFL posted on November 1.

Mahomes and Nix both appeared to be complimentary of each other during the exchange. The audio from the video is very difficult to discern.

“Hell of a game, dog,” Mahomes remarked to Nix. “…Hope we see y’all again.”

“You’re doing a great job,” Nix said.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Calls Out NFL After Chiefs’ Loss

It was not the only controversy for the Mahomes family. Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes immediately took to social media to complain about the late false-start penalty that negated a potential Chiefs’ game-winning touchdown pass against the Broncos.

“You can’t tell me you call that on a game winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us 🙂,” Brittany Mahomes noted in a November 2, Instagram Story post.

“That was the weakest call I have ever seen, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

Patrick Mahomes Sends Subtle Message to NFL on Chiefs-Broncos Controversy

The Chiefs quarterback took a more diplomatic approach on the controversial call. Mahomes admitted to being surprised that the call was made given it was a critical situation with the game hanging in the balance.

“I have not seen it, but like it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that, so it couldn’t have been big, but it was called,” Mahomes remarked to reporters on November 1, following the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you have to go with whatever is called, but a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to bounce back against the New York Jets in Week 9.