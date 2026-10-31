Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Gets Concerning ‘Danger Zone’ Warning Ahead of Broncos Matchup

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has landed in RotoWire’s “Danger Zone” following a difficult Week 7 performance against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Walker rushed for just 36 yards in Kansas City’s 20-3 loss to Seattle, a significant drop from his production earlier this season.

Ahead of Week 8, RotoWire identified Walker as one of four NFL running backs averaging at least 20 carries per game through Week 7. The fantasy football outlet uses its “Danger Zone” designation for players handling that level of rushing workload.

Walker has averaged 20 carries per game, recording 120 attempts for 701 rushing yards and six touchdowns through six games.

Kenneth Walker III Joins Three NFL Stars on RotoWire’s ‘Danger Zone’ List

Walker joins Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in RotoWire’s highest workload category.

Gibbs leads the group with 22.3 carries per game, followed by Henry at 21.0. Walker and Taylor are tied at 20.0.

RotoWire’s NFL Running Back Workload Tracker also examined each player’s injury history and upcoming matchup.

Walker missed time with injuries during his first three NFL seasons before staying healthy throughout the 2025 campaign.

His recent workload has declined, with 22 carries in Week 5, 19 in Week 6 and 14 in Week 7.

RotoWire projects Walker to receive between 16 and 21 carries against Denver, giving him the lowest projected workload and widest range among the four running backs.

The outlet cited conflicting evaluations of Denver’s run defense.

Fox ranks the Broncos 28th in rushing yards allowed, while ESPN rates Denver as the fifth-toughest matchup for opposing running backs.

Chiefs Running Back Struggled Against Former Team in Week 7

Walker entered Kansas City’s matchup against Seattle averaging 133 rushing yards per game.

However, the Seahawks held their former running back to 36 yards as the Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season.

Seattle shut out Kansas City in the first half and prevented the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown throughout the game.

The Seahawks also held every Kansas City receiver to fewer than 45 receiving yards.

According to NBC Sports, it marked the first time in Patrick Mahomes‘ career as a starting quarterback that the Chiefs failed to reach the red zone.

Kansas City fell to 5-1 with the loss, while Seattle improved to 4-3.

Walker spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks and earned Super Bowl MVP honors during Seattle’s championship run following the 2025 season.

He joined Kansas City in free agency before the 2026 campaign.

His return to Seattle marked his first game against the team that selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chiefs Face Broncos After Seattle’s Defense Shut Down Kansas City’s Offense

Seattle limited Kansas City’s offense throughout the Week 7 matchup.

While Walker struggled to establish the running game, the Chiefs also failed to generate significant gains through the air.

On the other side of the ball, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with 150 receiving yards and a touchdown.

His performance helped Seattle build a lead that Kansas City never overcame.

The Chiefs now turn their attention to Denver, where Walker will face another challenging defensive matchup.

The Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.