Seahawks Throw Shade at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce After Chiefs’ Blowout Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs underwhelmed during their first loss of the season, and the Seattle Seahawks are having fun at the team’s expense. Kansas City was unable to find the red zone amid the 20-3 loss in Seattle.

Minutes after the game, the Seahawks official social media account threw a bit of shade in the direction of Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift. Seattle posted the text “End Game” on X with a photo of bracelets that spelled out “Seahawks Win.”

Swifties are known for making colorful friendship bracelets that are worn at shows and can be exchanged with other fans. Prior to the power couple being an item, Kelce famously attempted to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it during one of his shows.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets handed out,” Kelce noted in 2023 on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast, per Fox Sports. “I received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,”

“… She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally.”

The Chiefs Were Unable to Find the Red Zone During 20-3 Loss vs. Seahawks

Kelce finished with four receptions for 44 yards against the Seahawks in a losing effort. Patrick Mahomes found himself under duress for much of the game as a result of Seattle’s pass rush.

Mahomes threw for just 165 yards, no touchdowns and one interception against the Seahawks.

“As a young team, it’s a learning experience. But for us veteran guys, we got to show them how we respond from this,” Mahomes remarked after the loss, per Yahoo Sports. “I think that that’ll be the biggest thing.

“It’s just like how this game went; we can go out there and play better the next week. In this league, it’s week to week, and it’s about going out there and having a great week of practice and getting ourselves prepared for another great defense.”

Taylor Swift Hints That She May Not Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Travis Kelce Retires

Swift did not appear to be in attendance for the Chiefs’ loss to the Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest. The music icon typically only attends Chiefs home games.

There has been plenty of questions about when Swift will finally perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. During an October 2025, interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Swift hinted that she may not consider the gig until after Kelce retires.

“I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” Swift noted, per The Wrap. “That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.

“Can you imagine that he’s out there every single week like, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high pressure, high intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”