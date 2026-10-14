Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Makes Personal Gesture as Taylor Swift Career News Emerges

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing to return to the field after a bye week, and his wife, Taylor Swift, just dropped a new video on Spotify. Swift previously released the “Patient Zero” music video on September 27.

Days before the Chiefs take on the Chargers, Swift also released behind-the-scenes footage of the video. Swift dropped a new clip on Spotify on October 13, and Kelce is featured in part of the footage.

The couple is seen sharing a private moment as a smiling Kelce stands behind Swift, who is seated in a director’s chair. The couple’s brief moment was shared in part of the newly released footage.

Swift served as the director for the “Patient Zero” music video which featured actress Dakota Johnson and actor Colin Farrell.

Fans can check out Kelce and Swift sharing a moment at the 1:26 mark in this Spotify link.

Travis Kelce Makes Brief Cameo in Wife Taylor Swift’s Newly Released Video

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In addition to the music video, Swift has offered fans some insight into the writing of “Patient Zero.” The song is part of Swift’s latest album release titled “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.”

“The story behind me writing the song ‘Patient Zero’ is that I was hanging out with a bunch of friends, and one of my friends told us that she had been reached out to by the new girlfriend of an ex of hers, asking for guidance on if she had had the same experiences with this guy,” Swift explained in an October 7, statement to Capital FM.

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift: ‘I Get to be the Plus One’

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The two stars are clearly inspiring each other as Kelce is off to a solid start to the NFL season with 16 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns heading into Week 6. Meanwhile, Swift is winning the internet thanks to the release of “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” and the “Patient Zero” music video.

During an August 2025, interview with GQ’s Sean Manning, Kelce reflected on getting an up-close look at Swift’s stardom.

“I get to be the plus one,” Kelce said at the time. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art.

“And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”

Taylor Swift May Attend Chargers-Chiefs Game to Cheer on Travis Kelce

The Chiefs are back at home this week against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, and Swift has a track record of attending most games in Kansas City. During a 2023 interview with Time’s Sam Lansky, Swift reflected on their relationship playing out in public.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift explained.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”