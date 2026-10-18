Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Post-NFL Plans Remain Unclear Amid Reports of Another Major Estate

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, have several options for where they will live after his NFL career ends.

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and has spent his professional football career in Kansas City, Missouri. Swift, meanwhile, owns properties in New York, California, Tennessee, and Rhode Island.

The couple’s real estate portfolio has drawn renewed attention after reports of a potential private estate in Pennsylvania and a neighborhood dispute over their recently purchased mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio.

Although neither has publicly confirmed where they plan to establish their primary residence after Kelce retires, their existing homes and reported investments point to several possibilities.

For now, Kelce remains based in the Kansas City area during football season, while the couple has also spent time in Rhode Island and New York.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Planning Major Pennsylvania Estate

According to Deuxmoi, several sources claim Swift and Kelce have purchased multiple properties in Pennsylvania over the past few years.

The sources allege that the couple plans to combine the properties into a larger private estate featuring multiple structures.

Construction is reportedly underway, with privacy said to be a major consideration.

However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the alleged purchases or construction plans.

The Pennsylvania reports add to several other unconfirmed real estate rumors surrounding the couple.

Those include possible properties at Montana’s Yellowstone Club and near Park City, Utah, where the pair has previously been spotted.

Reports have also surfaced about a potential $40 million property acquisition in Carmel, California, along with speculation about homes in Florida and the Bahamas.

None of those alleged purchases has been fully confirmed.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Face Neighborhood Dispute Over $6 Million Ohio Mansion

One of the couple’s more recent real estate developments involves a 21,000-square-foot mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio.

According to the Daily Mail, nearby residents have objected to plans to install a six-foot fence around the lakefront estate.

Concerns have also involved tree plantings near a century-old clay sewer line.

Star Magazine reported that the disagreement has reportedly upset the couple, who had hoped to establish positive relationships with their neighbors.

“The last thing they wanted was to have any sort of friction with their neighbors [and] have tried so hard to make sure people would be happy,” a source told the publication.

The insider claimed that Swift and Kelce have already covered expenses that neighbors might otherwise have shared.

The source also suggested that the couple could consider selling the property if the disagreement continues, although that is reportedly not their preferred outcome.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed plans to sell the Ohio estate.

Kelce’s Kansas City Mansion Holds Special Meaning for the Newlyweds

Kansas City remains another potential long-term home for the couple.

Kelce purchased a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, after his relationship with Swift became public.

According to Realtor.com, the approximately 17,000-square-foot property sits on nearly 3.5 acres in a gated community.

The mansion features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, media lounge and wine cellar.

Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, waterfall, miniature golf course, tennis and pickleball court, and an outdoor kitchen.

The property also holds personal significance for the couple.

Kelce proposed to Swift in the mansion’s garden, according to KCUR and comments from his father.