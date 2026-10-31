Taylor Swift Turned Heads With Unexpected Move at Her Wedding to Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift reportedly made an unexpected wardrobe change during her wedding reception with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, swapping her bridal heels for sneakers.

According to Page Six, the 36-year-old singer changed out of her wedding dress after exchanging vows with Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

“Taylor changed dresses between the ceremony and reception. She wore sneakers during part of the reception and wore her hair down,” a source told the outlet.

Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson for the ceremony. She completed the look with personalized Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

The couple married in front of approximately 1,000 guests, including family members, friends, NFL players, and celebrities.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Made Time to Greet Guests at Her Wedding

The source also told the outlet that Swift personally greeted guests throughout the celebration despite the size of the wedding.

“Despite the number of people, she really made a point of greeting guests throughout the celebration and made everybody feel so welcome,” the insider said.

The couple transformed Madison Square Garden into a wedding venue with elaborate decorations and entertainment.

According to the report, Swift and Kelce exchanged vows in front of a castle backdrop. Guests also had access to rooms featuring games and prizes, along with food stations and carnival-style activities.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honor. Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the arena’s exterior displayed pink digital screens announcing, “JUST&T MARRIED!”

Kelce, 37, later described the celebration as the “best night of my life” in August while speaking with reporters.

Tim McGraw Addresses Rumors About Performing at the Wedding of the Year

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Country singer Tim McGraw also recently addressed speculation that he performed at Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

During an interview with Esquire editor-in-chief Michael Sebastian, published October 28, McGraw confirmed that he attended the ceremony with his wife, Faith Hill, but did not perform.

“I didn’t perform at her wedding. That was a rumor,” McGraw said. “The internet’s not always correct.”

Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Avril Lavigne were among the musicians who reportedly performed during the wedding festivities.

McGraw also discussed his longtime friendship with Swift, whose debut single, “Tim McGraw,” was released in 2006.

“Taylor’s always been close to our family, our girls,” McGraw said. “We couldn’t be happier for her to find Travis, who’s a cool guy as well.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Adjusting to Married Life

Following their July wedding, Swift and Kelce have been balancing their careers while spending time together as newlyweds.

A source told Page Six in August that the couple was adjusting to their schedules after spending much of the time leading up to their wedding together.

“Taylor and Travis spent so much time together in the months leading up to the wedding, and they were pretty much inseparable,” the insider said.

“Now they’re settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like.”