Taylor Swift’s Wedding Ring Change-Up Turns Heads Days Before Chiefs Face Seattle Seahawks

Taylor Swift made a noticeable change to her wedding jewelry during the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17, just days before the Kansas City Chiefs‘ next game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Swift, 36, attended the event wearing a custom blue Dior gown and her wedding band stacked with her diamond engagement ring. However, when she changed outfits for a performance later that evening, she also changed how she wore her rings.

According to ELLE, the singer wore the rings on separate hands during a public appearance for the first time.

The change came ahead of another busy week for Swift and her husband, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 37.

Taylor Swift Makes Unexpected Change to Wedding Ring Stack During Gala Performance

Swift initially wore her contour wedding band and old mine cushion-cut diamond engagement ring together on her left hand while posing for photographs.

Later, she changed into a navy Ralph Lauren dress to perform at the gala.

During the performance, Swift kept her wedding band on her left hand but moved her engagement ring to her right.

The reason for the change remains unconfirmed. However, the arrangement may have made it easier for Swift to play guitar without her larger engagement ring getting in the way.

The singer previously debuted her wedding ring stack on a red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 in New York City. The couple has not publicly released wedding photos.

Jewelry Experts Reveal What Makes Swift’s Wedding Band Different

Ohh to have such massive ring she has to move it to play guitar, but now we see the full wedding band https://t.co/ydYfsBs6V8 — Lea ❤️‍🔥 (@CchieftayLea) October 18, 2026

ELLE previously spoke with jewelry experts about Swift’s wedding ring design.

Angie Kennedy, senior vice president of merchandising at Zales, described the rings as “a thoughtfully styled bridal stack, with each ring playing a role in the overall design.”

Kennedy explained that the wedding band complements Swift’s larger engagement ring without taking attention away from the center diamond.

“The diamonds appear to be round brilliant or old European cut diamonds set in a thin, delicate yellow gold bezel setting,” she said.

Ali Galgano, founder of Serpentine Jewels, also praised the two rings’ proportions.

“What stands out to me most about Taylor’s wedding band is the proportion—the diamonds in Taylor’s wedding band look like exactly the right size to accent her engagement ring without overpowering it,” Galgano explained.

She added that the yellow gold settings offer a practical benefit by helping protect the diamonds when the rings are worn together.

Taylor Swift Returns to Kansas City to Cheer on Travis Kelce Against Chargers

After her Los Angeles appearance, Swift traveled to Kansas City to watch Kelce and the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 18.

The singer watched the game from a luxury suite alongside several family members and friends.

The group included Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, basketball star Caitlin Clark and musician Este Haim.

Swift wore a red Louis Vuitton turtleneck bodysuit and her signature red lipstick to support Kansas City.

A video shared by a fan account on X showed the singer clapping, snapping her fingers and dancing while watching the action on the field.

Swift also wore her wedding band and diamond engagement ring during the game.

The matchup marked her third appearance at a Chiefs game during the 2026 season.

Her trip to Kansas City came less than 24 hours after the Academy Museum Gala, where she had performed songs including “The Fate of Ophelia.”