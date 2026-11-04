Travis Kelce Urges $62 Million NFL Star to ‘Stay There’ Amid Trade Talk as Chiefs Find New Weapon

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a message for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as the NFL trade deadline approaches: stay put.

Taylor, who signed a three-year, $42 million extension in 2023, bringing his career earnings to $62 million, has been the subject of trade talks as Indianapolis makes roster changes.

The Colts have already traded offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon reportedly discussed Taylor’s future with him.

With several teams reportedly interested in the running back, Kelce addressed the possibility of Taylor leaving Indianapolis during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“Go ahead and stay right there in Indianapolis. Stay there, Jonathan. Stay there,” Kelce said.

“Enjoy being at one organization your whole life. Trust me, take it from two guys who have been there. It’s the best.”

The Chiefs have already made a significant addition to their backfield, signing Kenneth Walker III during the offseason.

Kelce also used the podcast to praise another Kansas City running back following his performance against the Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce Urges Jonathan Taylor to Remain With Colts Amid Trade Discussions

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Taylor’s future has become a topic of discussion following Indianapolis’ recent roster moves.

Although multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the 27-year-old, no trade has been completed.

Taylor remains under contract with the Colts, who would have to agree to a deal before he could join another team.

He also played in Indianapolis’ recent loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he received just eight carries.

Kelce, who has spent his entire NFL career with Kansas City, encouraged Taylor to remain with the franchise that selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason also spent his entire NFL career with one organization, playing 13 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2024.

Kansas City has taken a different approach to its running back position this season, bringing in Walker while also developing younger players.

Travis Kelce Praises Chiefs Rookie Emmett Johnson After Breakout Game Against Broncos

Kelce also had plenty to say about Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson following Kansas City’s 28-24 loss to Denver.

Johnson, a former Nebraska standout, finished the game with five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 15 rushing yards on one carry.

His biggest play came in the second quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with him on a 73-yard touchdown pass.

During the same episode, Kelce credited Johnson’s preparation and willingness to learn from Kansas City’s coaching staff and veteran players.

“The guy’s got (expletive) energy. He plays the game right. He shows up to work with the right mentality,” Kelce said.

“He’s just been absorbing everything he could possibly learn from all the coaches, from DeMarco Murray to Coach Reid, Kenneth Walker, even obviously Bieniemy being, you know, the offensive coordinator, and him being an NFL running back, listening to everything.”

Kelce also praised the mentality of the Chiefs’ running back group.

“He has the same mentality in that room. That room right now is playing as good as any room in the league,” he said.

“For Emmett to finally have a huge game and get his first career touchdown, I was happy as (expletive) for him.”

Johnson’s touchdown was the first of his NFL career.

The Chiefs take on the Jets in Week 9.