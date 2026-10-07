Travis Kelce Announces Career News Amid Chiefs Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of some well-deserved rest amid the team’s bye week, but Travis Kelce continues to make moves off the field. Kelce posted a new commercial with Google which promotes the company’s AI search feature.

The Chiefs star narrated the commercial which features other NFL stars like Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson. Kelce reveals different potential football-related searches while stars like Burrow and Jefferson are making plays.

“You can be a fan your entire life and still ask, what counts as a catch these days anyway?” Kelce explains at the start of the Google commercial posted to the star’s Instagram page. “Two feet for the pros, and one for the rest.

“… Look left, throw right? Gotta hit the tight end,” Kelce added.

“And what was the first touchdown dance? The high step, old school. That’s the thing about being a fan, man. You can never know enough.”

Here’s a look at Kelce’s latest commercial.



Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Faces Retirement Decision After 2026 NFL Season

One of the major storylines in recent NFL offseasons has been Kelce’s future. The tight end has alluded to potential retirement but keeps coming back for more at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce is on one-year, $12 million contract with the Chiefs which means the tight end will once again face a decision about his future in 2027. Whenever Kelce retires, the star is already set up for life after football.

From his popular “New Heights” podcast to various endorsements like Google, Kelce is winning off the field as well.

Travis Kelce & Brother, Jason Kelce, Are Earning More Than $100 Million for ‘New Heights’ Podcast

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Kelce has earned more than $123 million over his NFL career thanks to his multiple contracts with the Chiefs. The star earned more than $47 million in 2025, including his off-the-field business ventures.

This put Kelce at No. 8 among the top earning NFL players in 2025, per Forbes. The “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce shows no signs of slowing down, even once the tight end retires.

“He and his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, struck a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery for their podcast for a minimum of $105 million over three years, according to a source,” Forbes detailed.

Despite Being One of the Most Marketable NFL Players, Travis Kelce’s Earnings Do Not Come Close to Taylor Swift’s Billionaire Net Worth Status

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While Kelce has emerged as one of the most marketable NFL stars, the playmaker is not in the same stratosphere as his pop star wife, Taylor Swift. The singer has already achieved billionaire status with a net worth of $2 billion, per Forbes.

According to Forbes’ Matt Craig, Swift and Kelce’s fortunes have only gone up since the power couple went public with their relationship. Swift’s net worth has doubled since becoming a billionaire.

“Swift enters her wedding weekend with an estimated net worth north of $2.1 billion, by Forbes’ latest count,” Craig wrote in a July 1, story titled, “How Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Has More Than Doubled Since She Became A Billionaire.”

“That total includes her now fully owning the masters and publishing rights to her enormously valuable music catalog, and an impressive $125 million real estate portfolio…,” Craig added.

Swift’s net worth has been greatly enhanced by the star’s tour earnings.

“But the rapid rise in her net worth is largely attributed to the unprecedented amount of money she has earned from recording and performing her music over the past three years,” Craig added.

“The Eras Tour, which ran through the end of 2024, grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales and hundreds of millions more in merchandise.”