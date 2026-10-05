Travis Kelce Reveals True Feelings on Chiefs Signing Tyreek Hill Amid NFL Rumors

The wide receiver injuries are mounting for the Kansas City Chiefs sparking plenty of NFL rumors about the team making a push to land another playmaker. Rumors are heating up that the Chiefs are exploring a reunion with star receiver Tyreek Hill as one possible solution.

Kansas City is left searching for answers following Tyquan Thornton’s gruesome injury while Rashee Rice also exited the team’s Week 4 victory with a hamstring issue.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has already signed off on Hill’s potential signing.

“That’s out of my hands, but I know I’d love to have ‘The Cheetah’ back in this building,” Kelce told The Athletic’s Mike Silver during an October 4, 2026, interview. “He’s a brother. He’s one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers.

“You saw that with Miami, when all the haters were saying he couldn’t play and he went and had his best year. I’d be excited by what he could do (here).”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news and rumors, including more details on the chances of a reunion with Hill.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Is ‘Very Interested’ in Signing Tyreek Hill Amid Injuries, Says Insider

The speculation is that Hill could be ready to make an NFL return in November, but this does not provide Kansas City with immediate help. Silver reported that the Chiefs are “very interested” in signing Hill and have reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“Several high-ranking organizational sources confirmed Sunday night that they are very interested in signing free-agent receiver Tyreek Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016 to 2021,” Silver wrote in an October 4, story titled, “Chiefs interested in adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill to roster: Sources.” “The sources were granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss a potential future transaction.

“Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury almost exactly a year ago while playing for the Miami Dolphins and was released in February. He’s attempting to recover from a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, and is believed to be targeting a November return.”

Tyquan Thornton Injury News: Chiefs WR Sustained Dislocated Ankle vs. Raiders

Thornton was able to travel back to Kansas City with the Chiefs where the playmaker will undergo further evaluation on his injured ankle. The wide receiver has been diagnosed with a dislocated ankle, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle that was put back into place by doctors earlier today,” Rapoport detailed in an October 4, message on X. “He did make the plane with the team.

“Thornton will have a full evaluation in the morning, along with a second opinion. Out indefinitely, but in good spirits.”

Tyreek Hill’s Potential Return From Injury in Doubt, Says Sports Doc

There remains serious questions about Hill’s ability to return to the field after tearing multiple ligaments in 2025. Hill played in just four games for the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

“Doubt (Hill is) close to ready soon coming off multi-ligament knee injury,” former NFL team doctor David Chao detailed in an October 4, message on X.