Travis Kelce Can Reach Another Career Milestone With 1 Catch Against Raiders

Travis Kelce has already made NFL history once this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end needs just one catch against the Las Vegas Raiders to reach another major career milestone.

Kelce enters Sunday’s AFC West matchup with 1,094 career receptions, tying Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown for seventh place on the NFL’s all-time list, according to NBC Sports.

That means Kelce’s next reception will move him past Brown and put him alone in the No. 7 spot.

Kelce, who turns 37 on October 5, has spent his entire 14-year NFL career with Kansas City. His latest opportunity to move up the record books comes just two weeks after he set another league mark in the Chiefs’ overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Travis Kelce Has More NFL Legends Within Reach After Passing Tim Brown

Kelce won’t immediately have to look far ahead of Brown if he makes his next catch against Las Vegas.

Cris Carter sits sixth on the NFL’s career receptions list with 1,101, while Marvin Harrison is fifth with 1,102. Kelce entered the Raiders game just seven receptions behind Carter and eight behind Harrison.

Jason Witten ranks fourth with 1,228 career catches, followed by Tony Gonzalez with 1,325 and Larry Fitzgerald with 1,432.

Jerry Rice remains well ahead of the field with an NFL-record 1,549 career receptions.

Kelce’s climb up the receptions list comes shortly after he became the NFL’s career leader in post-catch yardage tracked since at least 1992.

The tight end entered Kansas City’s September 20 matchup against Indianapolis with 6,221 yards after the catch, according to The Kansas City Star. He added 67 against the Colts, pushing his career total to 6,288 and moving him past Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who finished with 6,230.

Kelce admitted afterward that he didn’t know he had broken the record until after it happened.

“I had no idea, I had no idea. It was pretty freaking cool man, to be in the talks with guys like Marshall Faulk, Larry Fitz, Terrell Owens; that’s some pretty cool stuff man,” Kelce told reporters.

“Those are the guys I grew up watching. I don’t mean to make Larry feel old but he was my first college football game I ever saw. So guys like that fueled my love for this game.”

Jason Kelce Celebrated Travis Kelce’s Latest Record: ‘Hard to Even Fathom’

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Jason Kelce highlighted his younger brother’s accomplishment during ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” selecting Travis for his “Himmy Award.”

“Alright I’m going with my little brother,” Jason said.

“He just broke the all-time YAC [yards after catch] receiving record,” he continued. “Like it’s hard to even fathom that he just passed guys like Marshall Faulk, Terrell Owens, Steve Smith.”

Jason also pointed to what the record says about his brother’s ability to create additional yardage after making a reception.

“This record is one of the all-time, most impressive things,” Jason said. “What you do after the catch, how much you try to make something happen.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a more succinct response when reporters asked him about Kelce adding another NFL record to his résumé.

“I guess Kelce set another record,” Reid said. “He hangs around long enough, he’ll break all of ’em. He had a nice day today.”

The Chiefs and Raiders will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday, October 3, 2026.