Travis Kelce’s Annual Charity Event Has Kids Wanting More After Nearly $2 Million in Support

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce helped bring together athletes from across Kansas City for Operation Breakthrough’s seventh annual Celebrity Challenge, and the nonprofit is already looking back on the event.

“Can we do last week all over again? 🏆💙” Operation Breakthrough wrote on Instagram while sharing highlights from the fundraiser.

The organization added, “Reliving the fun with @killatrav and everyone who made our 7th Annual Celebrity Challenge one to remember!”

Several Chiefs teammates joined Kelce, along with players from the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Current, and Sporting Kansas City.

The event featured competitions and activities to raise money for the nonprofit, which provides educational opportunities and support for children and families experiencing poverty.

Travis Kelce Joins Chiefs Teammates for Annual Celebrity Challenge

Kelce helped judge the competition, which included Minute to Win It games, a “Chopped” food challenge and a walk-up dance challenge.

“The biggest win of the day couldn’t fit on a scoreboard. 🏆” Operation Breakthrough wrote in another Instagram post.

“With Travis Kelce helping judge the action, our 7th Annual Celebrity Challenge brought celebrity captains and their teams together to raise funds for Operation Breakthrough!”

The organization continued, “From Minute to Win It games to the Chopped food challenge and Walk Up dance challenge, teams gave it their all to support a safe, loving place for our children to learn, grow and dream big.”

Chiefs players Drue Tranquill, Justin Watson, Jake Briningstool and George Karlaftis participated in the event.

Royals pitcher Noah Cameron, catcher Carter Jensen and manager Matt Quatraro also attended.

Kansas City Current players Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples and Lo’eau LaBonta joined the competition, along with Sporting Kansas City players Jacob Bartlett and Ian James and former midfielder Graham Zusi.

Sporting Kansas City Celebrates First-Place Finish at Kelce’s Event

Sporting Kansas City shared photos from the fundraiser and said James’ team finished first.

“A big win for an even bigger cause! 🙌” the club wrote on Instagram.

“We were proud to be part of @operationbreakthrough’s 7th Annual Celebrity Challenge, where teams came together for friendly competition, fun and giving back to our community.”

The team added, “Shoutout to Ian’s team for coming in first place! 🥇”

The Kansas City Current also thanked Kelce for including the team in the event.

“Killin’ it with Killa Trav ⚡️” the club wrote. “Thank you @killatrav for having us at your 7th annual Celebrity Challenge at @operationbreakthrough.”

Operation Breakthrough thanked the athletes, sponsors and participants for supporting its programs.

“Thank you to Travis, our celebrity captains, judges, sponsors and participants for making every challenge count for our children and families! 💛” the nonprofit wrote.

Travis Kelce Has Helped Raise Nearly $2 Million for Operation Breakthrough

Kelce has donated and helped raise nearly $2 million for Operation Breakthrough through his Eighty-Seven & Running foundation and various charity competitions.

His contributions have supported early childhood education, enrichment programs and workforce development.

One of his biggest projects with the nonprofit is the Ignition Lab, a STEM and trades workspace serving teenagers ages 14 to 18.

In October 2026, Kelce also secured another $35,000 for Operation Breakthrough after winning Nationwide’s Charity Challenge for the third time in his career.

The tight end has partnered with companies, including Kodiak, to provide thousands of meals to children through the organization.

Kelce has also received NFL recognition for his community involvement. The Chiefs have nominated him three times for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which recognizes players for their charitable work and contributions off the field.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Fans Also Raised Thousands for the Nonprofit

Fans celebrating Kelce’s marriage to Taylor Swift recently gave Operation Breakthrough additional support.

Fans raised nearly $17,500 for the Kansas City nonprofit, with some contributing donations of $13.87.

The amount combined Swift’s favorite number, 13, with Kelce’s Chiefs jersey number, 87.

The organization shared its appreciation for the donations in a social media post.

“Your kindness is making such a difference, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Operation Breakthrough wrote.