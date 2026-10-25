Travis Kelce Shares Heartfelt ‘Family’ Message Before Chiefs-Seahawks Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played his entire career alongside tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes and Kelce have won three Super Bowls together and would love to add a fourth Lombardi Trophy this season.

Together, they’ve connected on 773 receptions for 9,222 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in 128 regular-season and postseason games. This season, at age 37, Kelce has caught 20 passes from Mahomes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Before taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, Kelce and Mahomes sat down with Chris Berman to discuss the relationship they’ve built on and off the field.

Travis Kelce Believes ‘Family Environment’ Is Key to Chiefs’ Success

“It’s a family from the top down,” Kelce said of the team’s success this season. The Chiefs enter Week 7 with a perfect 5-0 record. As two of the longest-tenured players, Kelce and Mahomes play a huge role in creating that atmosphere.

“And the culture, that chemistry you build because it’s a family environment — you love the guy even more, you’re going to do everything you can to get the job done because of how much you respect that dude and that guy for doing the exact same thing. And on top of that, you gotta have fun while doing it.”

As for his connection with Mahomes specifically, it’s like they can read each other’s minds. “We’ve put in so much time, so much effort in creating these plays, you just naturally develop the ability to see the game through the quarterback,” Kelce explains.

“My game sure as hell skyrocketed and went up when he got here because his football intelligence and his ability to see the game is like none other.”

Berman pointed out how they met as such young guys, how they’re both married men in their thirties, but still play like kids together. “What at a time to be alive, baby,” Kelce remarks.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Revealed How His Connection With Travis Kelce Kicked Off So Early in His Career

“We see football the same way,” Mahomes told Berman. “What’s made us win these championships and win these Super Bowls are our mindsets. We do whatever it takes to win. We believe that this is a family in this building.”

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Mahomes opened up how he and Kelce first started building their connection on the field in 2018.

“It started in training camp that first year I was starting, after every series he would ask me what I was seeing, why I wanted to throw it here,” Mahomes said. “Through those conversations, I started understanding what he was seeing. Now he’s able to do a lot of freelancing in the offense because we are on the same page.”