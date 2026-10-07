Travis Kelce Gets Candid About What Chiefs’ Win Over the Raiders Really Meant

Travis Kelce had an extra reason to appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday after Kansas City defeated Las Vegas, and the Chiefs tight end admitted during the October 7 episode of “New Heights” that a loss would have put a serious damper on the occasion.

“If I would have lost, it would have ruined my birthday for sure,” Kelce told his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce. “Losing ruins everyone’s life. That’s the (expletive) worst thing to ever go down.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who described himself as “not a big birthday guy,” said he “had a lot of people reach out” to mark the milestone. More importantly for Kelce, he “got the win going into the [bye] week.”

With the Raiders victory behind him, Kelce has some time before Kansas City returns to the field.

“I’m just gonna be working out,” Kelce said of his plans during the break.

He also plans to keep up with other games while the Chiefs are off.

Kelce said he would “be watching football and baseball and enjoying what college and the NFL have to offer.”

Kelce Opens Up About Birthday Dinner With His New Wife, Taylor Swift

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With the Raiders victory secured, Kelce enjoyed his birthday celebration with wife Taylor Swift.

Kelce revealed on “New Heights” that the couple went to Torrisi in New York City and called it “one of my favorite spots.”

The tight end described the food as “good” and said he and Swift had a “nice” time. He particularly enjoyed what happened when it was time for dessert.

Kelce said the restaurant brought out “the entire arsenal” of sweets, including an espresso and chocolate treat that he called “weird” but “nice.” He also mentioned having “some good yogurt.”

“It was a good day, a fun day,” Kelce said. “Got to hang with Tay.”

Swift wore a Saint Laurent oversized leather jacket with a lace-trimmed Simkhai cashmere midi dress for the Manhattan outing. Kelce wore a Louis Vuitton cardigan with wide-legged trousers and heeled boots.

Jason tried to get his brother to reveal more about the celebration, asking if he wanted to “expound” on his birthday or share details about any gifts he received.

Kelce decided against it, saying he wanted to “keep it moving.”

Travis Kelce Laughs Over Taylor Swift’s Unusual Fall Tribute

Kelce and his brother shared another Swift-related moment when they reacted to a fan’s elaborate fall display.

The display used hay bales to create “Haylor Swift” and “Travis Kelc-hay,” with the couple represented in “Eras Tour” and Kansas City-inspired outfits.

Kelce got a kick out of the creation, although one detail immediately caught his attention.

“Why’d they have to make my wife cross-eyed? That’s all I’m asking,” Kelce said.

“Maybe Tay is about to sneeze,” Jason joked.

“She does go cross-eyed before she sneezes,” Kelce responded, laughing.

Kansas City returns to action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18.