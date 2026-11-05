Travis Kelce’s Chances of Playing Week 9 Improve After Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs got a scare back in Week 7 when Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury in the win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The following week, Kelce was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but still played in Week 7.

Over the next couple of weeks, Kelce has been limited at times in practice as he manages the lingering ankle injury, including yesterday on Wednesday Nov. 4, prompting slight concern that the injury may have caught up to him.

Travis Kelce Upgraded to Full Participant in Practice

However, the team got a big boost on Thursday that he will be able to play once more after he was reported as a full participant in practice, according to the team’s injury report.

Fellow pass catchers Rashee Rice and Niko Remigio were listed as full participants, having also been limited the day before.

Given that he fully participated in practice on Thursday, it is likely that he will play this weekend unless he is significantly downgraded at tomorrow’s practice.

Chiefs Need More Help at Wide Receiver Pre Trade Deadline

Kelce has been far and away Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable offensive weapon in the passing game through the first half-ish of the season in 2026.

The 37-year old tight end has managed at least 50 yards receiving in five out of the team’s seven bouts, and at least 40 yards in six of the seven.

It has been widely reported that the Chiefs are considering making a move for a wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline, and given that a partially-injured Kelce is currently leading the pack, it stands to reason that more weaponry in Kansas City’s arsenal is needed if the team are to mount a serious Super Bowl effort in a rebound revenge tour in 2026.