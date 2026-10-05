Chiefs Dealt Concerning Tyquan Thornton News After Career-Best Game

New details are emerging regarding the severity of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton’s injury. The Chiefs appear to be expecting Thornton to miss the majority of the NFL season after sustaining a gruesome ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

There is a potential scenario for a January return, which means it may not be until the NFL playoffs before Thornton plays again for the Chiefs.

“We’ll start with Tyquan Thornton. You saw that incredible catch down the sideline he had,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained during an October 5, 2026, edition of “Good Morning Football.” “He got pulled down from behind, an obvious horse collar, had a significant ankle injury and this comes after the best game of his career.

“In his 46th game, had his best showing, 111 yards, two touchdowns, looked like a superstar out there, and then dislocated his ankle. … Here is the latest update on Tyquan Thornton,” Rapoport added.

“He is expected to be out indefinitely for the Chiefs. Ankle was dislocated, then it was put back into place. That is a good sign.”

Tyquan Thornton Injury News: The Chiefs Are Leaving Door Open for Possible January Return

If you are looking at things from an optimistic perspective, the Chiefs have not ruled out a potential return this season. The downside is that Kansas City appears to be preparing for Thornton to miss the majority of the season after sustaining a significant ankle injury.

“He was able to fly back with the team last night rather than staying the night at the hospital,” Rapoport added. “That is also a good sign. He’s gonna have an MRI, he’s gonna have X-rays today just to determine, is there a fracture?” Rapoport continued.

“What is the ligament situation? Is there a possibility he is able to come back this season, which would be probably around January. As of right now, there is at least some hope, but Tyquan Thornton (is) out indefinitely.”

It is unfortunate news as Thornton was in the midst of arguably the best game of his NFL career. Prior to the injury, Thornton posted five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs Rumors: Talk Is Intensifying Around Kansas City Signing Tyreek Hill Amid Injuries

Chiefs rumors are heating up as Kansas City continues to be linked to a potential reunion with Tyreek Hill. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill is expected to sign with a team in the coming days.

“Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today,” Schefter noted in an October 5, message on X.

“One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill. ‘I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,’ Rosenhaus said.”