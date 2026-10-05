Will the Chiefs Sign Tyreek Hill After Tyquan Thornton’s Ankle Injury?

The Kansas City Chiefs locked up an unbeaten start and 4-0 record on Sunday afternoon when they secured victory against division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, in a closely fought 30-27 win.

The win halted the Raiders’ simultaneously previously-perfect start and left them alone atop the AFC West with 1 full win over the second-placed Vegas side. One of the big tragedies that befell the game in the second half was the injury to Tyquan Thornton, who was having his best game of the season before suffering a dislocated ankle on a 55-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Although Thornton’s timeline to return has not been confirmed by the coaching staff, online sports doctor David Chao also believes that the former second round pick fractured his ankle – the combination of which could see the ex-Patriot miss months, and potentially the rest of the season.

Could Tyreek Hill Replace Tyquan Thornton in Kansas City?

Thornton – who ran a 4.28 second 40 yard dash at the combine back in 2022 – has been acting as the Chiefs’ deep threat through the first month of the season. With him potentially out for the count, there is a very obvious deep-threat replacement that Kansas City could sign in the near future.

One who has proven production, speed and in-built familiarity with the Chiefs’ offensive setup. And someone who could be healthy and ready to go sooner rather than later.

Tyreek Hill.

Hill has been teasing a return to playing – and particularly to Kansas City – over the past week. And this injury to Thornton will no doubt accelerate the process of adding the former five-time All-Pro, if Hill does indeed decide to return to his former employers, with whom he won Super Bowl LIV.

New Report Confirms Chiefs – Hill Connection

Indeed, Michael Silver of The Athletic reports that Hill is targeting a November return, and that the Chiefs already have a “strong interest” in signing him.

Even more importantly, the signing has the support of the locker room leaders, according to Silver.

This is by no means a done-deal, but with each passing day it feels like all signs are pointing towards Hill becoming a Chiefs once again within the next few weeks.