Tyreek Hill Reunion Uncertainty Sees Chiefs Set to Work Out Former WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly been sniffing around the prospect of reuniting with one of their former wide receivers, Tyreek Hill.

The Athletic’s Mike Silver expected the Chiefs to have a “strong interest” in adding Hill back on Oct. 4. But the five-time All-Pro’s recent civil trial, which included him admitting to verbally threatening and pushing his ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill hard enough to create a small hole in the wall, could see him face a long suspension even after he is back to full health in November.

Instead, the Chiefs have showed interest in returning Justin Watson, who won two Super Bowls with the franchise from 2022 to 2024. Per Pete Sweeney, the Chiefs’ interest has formalized into something more concrete, as the team are set to host the 30-year old for a visit to the facility on Monday.

Watson is expected to be in town on Monday. https://t.co/cxO0G8fkbI — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 11, 2026

Justin Watson Visiting the Chiefs on Monday

“Watson is expected to be in town on Monday.” Sweeney reported on Oct. 11.

The “in town” will be a visit to the facility, although it is not clear at whether that will also include a workout. At this point, one would be likely if Kansas City are serious about bringing him aboard.

Watson obviously represents far less upside than Hill, but given that the latter is also facing an open investigation into a potential violation of the player conduct policy, Watson may have the distinct advantage of being both healthy and available to play this season.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer can also help mirror the vertical threat of the injured Tyquan Thornton as a fellow speedster who ran a 4.44 second 40 yard dash at his Pro Day back in 2018.

Who Will Watson Compete With If He Signs with KC?

Alongside WR1 Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, who has been very hit-and-miss once again in 2026, Jalen Royals and fifth round rookie Cyrus Allen are expected to be the next men up at the position.

But like a lot of veteran QBs, Patrick Mahomes appreciates players who have more know-how and experience in the league, and in the case of Watson actual hands-on time in that exact offense with the same (or similar) personnel.

The 2018 fifth round pick would most likely start on the practice squad and see himself elevated on game-days, but a spot on the 53-man roster is not out of the question if Andy Reid and co do decide to sign him.