Chiefs Urged to Consider $12 Million Receiver With Controversial Past Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs could look to add another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the November 10 NFL trade deadline, and one insider believes a controversial $12 million veteran could be an option.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer suggested the Chiefs consider trading for Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who signed a one-year, $12 million contract this season.

Kansas City’s passing offense has struggled to generate explosive plays, and the team’s recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised additional concerns. The Chiefs managed just three points against Seattle as their offense struggled to sustain drives.

During an October 28 appearance on “The Herd,” Breer explained why Diggs could fit well alongside Mahomes, though he acknowledged Washington might not be willing to move the veteran.

NFL Insider Explains Why Stefon Diggs Could Help Patrick Mahomes

“The one that’s fascinating to me is whether you can get Stefon Diggs out of Washington,” Breer said. “There are jobs on the line in Washington, so I’m not sure they’ll be willing to give him up, especially after they lost Terry McLaurin for the year.

“But the idea of Diggs working with Mahomes really intrigues me. Here’s why: I think there’s a specific fit there. You look at Diggs with Josh Allen and Drake Maye. The reason he worked with those two guys is that he’s the ultimate scramble-drill receiver.”

Diggs previously played alongside Allen with the Buffalo Bills and Maye with the New England Patriots.

Breer believes the veteran’s ability to find open space when a quarterback extends a play could make him particularly valuable in Kansas City’s offense.

“[Diggs] is such a smart player, and he’s so good in space and at finding dead spots in zones,” Breer added. “He was great for Josh Allen as a young player. He was great for Drake Maye as a young player. Given the way the Chiefs play, Diggs would make a ton of sense.

“If you could draw it up, that’s one option. I don’t know if Washington would be willing to give him up, but if Washington loses another game or two and falls a little out of the race, maybe that’s someone you make a call on.”

The Commanders are 1-4-1, which could put them in a position to consider trading veteran players for draft picks.

Washington initially brought in Diggs to play alongside McLaurin, but the pairing has not developed as planned.

Diggs Faced Legal Controversy Before Joining Commanders

Diggs faced legal trouble earlier this year after his former personal chef, Jamila Adams, accused him of assault. He was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in December 2025.

Diggs denied the allegations, and a jury found him not guilty in May 2026. The NFL closed its investigation the following month, citing insufficient evidence that he violated its personal conduct policy.

The Patriots released Diggs in March 2026. He was also named in a separate civil lawsuit in Miami involving allegations of assault and defamation over a dispute about a stolen Ferrari.

Chiefs Get Encouraging Rashee Rice Update Ahead of Broncos Game

As the Chiefs consider their options at wide receiver, they could get immediate help from Rashee Rice.

The 26-year-old returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

Mahomes discussed what Rice’s return could mean for Kansas City’s offense in a video KC Sports Network shared.

“He’s such a physical receiver. He does such a great job within the zone concepts and stuff like that, and getting himself open, as well as being physical versus man,” Mahomes said.

“Having him back out there will be big for us, cause it’ll kind of help take some pressure off the other guys to make plays and let them go out there and be themselves. Hopefully, we can have some success.”

Before the injury, Rice caught 13 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown in four games.

He remains questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Chiefs have until November 10 to decide whether to pursue additional receiving help through a trade.