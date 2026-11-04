Wide Receiver ‘Top of the List’ For Chiefs Before Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their second successive defeat in Week 8 as they fell 28-24 to the Denver Broncos; failing to convert an end-of-game red-zone opportunity to win the match.

Last Sunday also showed in plain sight the issues Kansas City are having at the receiver position; their top three pure wideouts – Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen – combined for just 86 yards through the air against Denver, and second string running back Emmett Johnson led the team in receiving with 128 yards off of 5 receptions.

So once again the rumor mill is churning less than a week before the trade deadline, and A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman predicts that the Chiefs will “make a move” prior to next Tuesday’s deadline on Nov. 10, and that unsurprisingly, wideout is “top of the list”.

Chiefs Need Help at WR After Another Disappointing Showing



“The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to make a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with a wide receiver at the top of the list. On Wednesday, Andy Reid weighed in on Brett Veach’s search for help with the deadline less than a week away.” Goldman wrote on Nov. 4.

Undoubtedly the biggest and best surprise on the skill-position side of the Chiefs’ offense – after the initial emergence of Kenneth Walker as an All-Pro caliber back prior to his slowdown the past two weeks – has been the rejuvenation of now-37 year old tight end Travis Kelce with the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy,

The All-Pro TE is on track for 150 more yards in 2026 than he managed in 2027, a feat that certainly shouldn’t be overlooked for a player entering his late 30s, a period where players start to rapidly decline.

Who Could the Chiefs Add Before the Trade Deadline?

The Chiefs have long been linked with a move for Tyreek Hill, who was originally drafted by the organization back in 2016.

But with a possible suspension looming for the 32 year old, whose health still hangs in the balance, it makes sense that the team will focus on trading for a healthy, active player who can help KC win immediately.