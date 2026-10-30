Raiders Connected to 5 Potential Maxx Crosby Trade Suitors

The Las Vegas Raiders have been connected to five potential trade suitors for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL deadline by SportsNaut analyst Jason Burgos.

Crosby, a 29-year-old five-time Pro Bowler, remains the centerpiece of a defense that has faltered after a 3-0 start. The Raiders have since dropped four consecutive games to fall to 3-4, raising questions about their playoff viability and whether they will sell assets.

The Raiders nearly dealt Crosby in the offseason to the Baltimore Ravens for two future first-round picks before that agreement collapsed over medical concerns following a meniscus repair. Las Vegas is reportedly seeking a similar package now, with several clubs evaluating offers.

Crosby has recorded two sacks and 18 tackles through seven games this season. He is under contract through 2029 on a three-year, $106.5 million extension that carries an average annual value of $35.5 million.

Cowboys and Jaguars Among Early Links

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Crosby after trading Micah Parsons last year. Dallas entered the stretch with a team sack total tied for the league’s lowest at seven after seven weeks and sits 3-4 in a competitive NFC East.

Owner Jerry Jones has shown interest in bolstering the pass rush, though the Cowboys hold limited 2027 draft capital and only four total picks next year. Any pursuit would need to clear the high price tag Las Vegas has set.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, at 4-2 and viewed as a Super Bowl dark horse, rank near the bottom of the league in sacks. Burgos noted that Jacksonville could try to include receiver Brian Thomas Jr. plus Day 3 selections to reduce the asking price below two first-rounders.

Lions, Giants and Bills Also in Mix

The Detroit Lions, also 4-2, boast a potent offense but a defense in need of help. Pairing Crosby with Aidan Hutchinson could strengthen the front, and Detroit’s championship window may push the club to meet the two-first-round price from the Raiders.

The New York Giants hold a 4-2-1 record and lead the NFC East. They rank among the league leaders with 21 sacks yet are still prioritizing defensive line upgrades. Adding Crosby could position them as a deeper postseason contender, echoing past Giants teams that thrived with excess edge pressure.

The Buffalo Bills enter at 5-1 and remain in the Super Bowl conversation behind quarterback Josh Allen. Their defense has allowed 28 points per game, and Crosby could help close that gap while providing a weapon against elite opponents such as Patrick Mahomes in a potential playoff matchup. Buffalo is among the clubs that might pay the full two-first-round asking price.

Whether any deal materializes hinges on Las Vegas holding firm and a suitor matching the cost. The Raiders have until the Nov. 10 deadline to decide if they will part with their most recognizable defender.