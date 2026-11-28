The injuries are starting to pile up for the Las Vegas Raiders. The defensive line got hit hard against the Denver Broncos in Week 12, and they’re still feeling the lingering effects.

The Raiders announced that defensive tackles Adam Butler, Tonka Hemingway, Tim Keenan III and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson have all been ruled out for the Week 12 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Both Butler and Hemingway are starters, so their losses are going to hurt. This is going to be the third game that Hemingway has missed this season.

Keenan recently got promoted to the active roster thanks to some solid play, but he’s now banged up. Head coach Klint Kubiak described Powers-Johnson’s injury as “significant.” He was listed as having an Achilles injury, which isn’t a good sign. His season could be over, but it’s hard to know until the Raiders announce a decision on him.

Las Vegas is down three defensive tackles against the Browns. The run defense has already been a disaster, so there’s a chance it’s going to be significantly worse. The Raiders have to hope that some other players step up. Regardless, the offense is going to need a good day if the team is going to win.

Other Injury Notes

The Raiders also listed tight end Brock Bowers, defensive end Patrick Johnson, defensive tackle JJ Pegues and cornerback Darrell Luter as questionable. If Pegues can’t go, that means the team is down four defensive tackles.

It’s also not looking good for star tight end Brock Bowers. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but sat out on Friday. That’s usually a sign that a player isn’t going to play. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is still expecting Bowers to go.

“We’re expecting him to play and he’s their go-to guy,” Ward said, via Raiders.com. “So when he’s on the field, we know that he’s going to get a lot of the targets and a lot of the touches. So just knowing where he’s at on the field, that’s going to be crucial for us in trying to win this football game. He’s a really good player.”

The Browns have a good defense, so the Raiders would really prefer to have Bowers on the field, but with the bye week coming up, they could choose to play it safe and give him ample time to recover.

Browns DC Talks Bowers

Bowers is one of the best offensive players in the NFL, regardless of position. It’s unfortunate that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has only had limited chances to work with him.

He has the respect of Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, even if he doesn’t play.

“It’s rare where a guy can literally line up at every position and be successful,” Rutenberg said. “He lines up at the number one spot, the number two spot, the number three spot. He lines up in the backfield. He lines up in line. And to be able to line up in all those positions and do it all at the high level like he’s doing it is really, really impressive. It says a lot about him.”