During his debut as the Las Vegas Raiders‘ new starting quarterback and the future face of the storied NFL franchise, Fernando Mendoza had his fair share of struggles against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, leading to a loss.

In Week 11, Mendoza had an opportunity to bounce back, but he was put in another difficult situation against a good defense, traveling to the Mile High City to take on the division rival Denver Broncos.

Even though the Raiders lost this game, Mendoza made quite an impression, leading the team back from a big first-half deficit and keeping them within striking distance down the stretch, with three touchdown passes to his credit.

Fernando Mendoza: Tom Brady Reaches Out ‘After Every Game’

After Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 12’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Mendoza was asked if Tom Brady had reached out to provide some insight and advice following his first two starts for the Raiders.

“Yeah, Tom usually reaches out to us after every game,” Mendoza said of the seven-time Super Bowl winner. “And he’s an open line of communication with any questions, whether it can be miscellaneous items or schematics. He’s always an open line of communication.

“So I’ve really tried to exercise that resource, as he is the GOAT and nobody better to take advice from. And he’s been very helpful; although he’s not in the facility every day, he’s been very helpful and has been doing everything he possibly can to help us and help the team and to help my development.”

In a follow-up question, Mendoza was asked if he’s gotten positive feedback from the legendary quarterback and Raiders part-owner.

“Tom is all about winning,” Mendoza said. “Tom is all about winning, and that’s why he is the greatest of all time, and that’s what I appreciate about him.”

Despite likely giving Mendoza some positive feedback, especially after his performance against the Broncos, winning is the bottom line for Brady, which is why he’s got seven championship rings in his trophy case.

In Week 12, Mendoza will try to get his first win as a starter, with the Raiders traveling to Huntington Bank Field to take on a better-than-expected Browns team led by the resurgent Deshaun Watson.

Klint Kubiak Won’t Share Conversations With Tom Brady

Along with Mendoza fielding questions about Brady, first-year head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about him as well.

Kubiak was asked if he’s had conversations with Brady about the team and how to use certain players.

“No, I won’t share those with you, but I will say that whether it was after game review or going all the way back to April, the feedback and the conversations have been extraordinary and so helpful to our organization. And I really value those conversations,” Kubiak said of Brady.

Clearly, Kubiak is a bit tight-lipped, and that’s probably the right approach, as it makes no sense to disclose that information, but that likely won’t stop the media from asking moving forward.