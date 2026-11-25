On Tuesday, future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers dominated the headlines as news surfaced that the Pittsburgh Steelers had benched the veteran quarterback in favor of Mason Rudolph.

A day later, Rodgers took it to another level during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he went in on the Steelers and head coach Mike McCarthy, and then was shockingly released by Pittsburgh.

Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza Impressed Aaron Rodgers

While going on a rant about how bad the situation had gotten with McCarthy, it seems as though the head coach has checked out due to his odd behavior; Rodgers actually mentioned Las Vegas Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza.

On Friday, the Steelers will take on the Denver Broncos, who just beat the Raiders. Mendoza made quite an impression in his second NFL start, throwing for three touchdowns and putting his team within striking distance after being down big in the first half.

During his rant about how things fell apart with the Steelers, Rodgers described how he was talking about facing the Broncos and how Mendoza caught his attention last week, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

“And I’ll tell you, hey, the kid [Fernando] Mendoza, man, he was running around making some plays in the scramble dribble,” Rodgers said of the Raiders rookie quarterback.

Even though the future is now uncertain for Rodgers in the NFL, whether he wants to continue his career somewhere else or simply retire, as he did let it be known this would be his last year, Mendoza has a bright future ahead, especially if he can continue playing at a high level as he did against the Broncos.

Browns DC Stunned By What He’s Seen From Fernando Mendoza

In Week 12, the Raiders and Mendoza will have another tough task on deck, as they’ll continue their road trip to take on the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Ahead of this matchup in Cleveland, Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg had some high praise for the former Heisman Trophy winner, as he was really impressed by what he saw from Mendoza in Week 11 in Denver.

“Pretty impressive,” Rutenberg said of the new Raiders starting quarterback. “ I mean, really impressive. Obviously, highly touted coming out, and then being my first exposure to him, making plays with his legs, making plays with his arms, full command of the offense, which is super impressive for a young player who’s obviously only made two starts. But you can see why they’re having the success they are.”

The Browns have exceeded expectations this season, coming into this matchup with Las Vegas sporting a record of 6-4 while seeing a resurgent Deshaun Watson leading the way under center.

As of Wednesday, the Raiders are considered the underdogs (-4.5) on the road.

Cleveland is competing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL right now in the AFC North, as Watson and company are neck-and-neck with the Steelers, with the Cincinnati Bengals sitting atop the division at 7-3.

As for the Raiders, Klint Kubiak’s squad wants to get back on track after consecutive losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Broncos.