The Las Vegas Raiders have officially entered the Fernando Mendoza era, and while he has lost each of his first two starts in the wake of the team’s decision to trade Kirk Cousins, there’s been a lot to like about the 2026 No. 1 overall pick’s play under center. It’s still very early, but the early returns on Mendoza are encouraging.

While Mendoza was a highly-touted quarterback prospect coming out of college, some evaluators were concerned that he was being overrated due to the lack of other top-tier quarterbacks available in the 2026 draft class. According to one former NFL general manager, though, he believes the tale of the tape has always indicated that Mendoza would be a star.

Former NFL General Manager Gushes Over Fernando Mendoza

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Mendoza spent the first half of his rookie campaign on the bench, as Las Vegas opted to turn to Cousins under center in an effort to aid the former Indiana Hoosiers star’s development as he made the jump to the pros. The expectation was that Mendoza would eventually take over under center, but Cousins was playing so well that the team opted to continue letting him develop behind the scenes.

Eventually, the Raiders received a strong trade offer from the Minnesota Vikings, which convinced the front office to move on from him and turn things over to Mendoza. In his first two starts, Mendoza has gone up against a pair of the best defenses in the league, and while the team has lost to both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, he has played well enough to keep Las Vegas in both games (35/66, 410 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 10 CAR, 44 YDS, 1 TD).

You can’t really make any sweeping assessments of a player after two games, but it’s clear that Mendoza has exceeded early expectations, based on what he’s managed to accomplish against two top-tier defenses with a fairly limited supporting cast. This may come as a surprise to some, but former NFL general manager Marty Hurney believes Mendoza’s potential has always been on full display.

“This guy’s got all the skillset to be a franchise quarterback,” Hurney said, via NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino Guru. “Let’s not make it more complicated than it is.”

Raiders Hoping Fernando Mendoza Can Become Their Franchise Quarterback

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 22: Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 22, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Raiders have been consistently proving all year long that they may very well be further along in their rebuild than many folks believed. Mendoza has looked the part of a rising franchise quarterback in the early going, and he has helped elevate several playmakers on the offense alongside him, which is a great sign.

Another difficult defense awaits Mendoza in Week 12, as he will be going up against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football. The Browns have excelled at making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks this season, but Mendoza has quickly proven he’s up for whatever challenge is thrown his way. Kickoff for this upcoming contest is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.