The Las Vegas Raiders have been doing things a bit differently this year. Most teams name their team captains before the season, and they hold onto that title for the whole year, barring major changes.

Instead, the Raiders announce new team captains every week. Quarterbacks are often captains, but Fernando Mendoza is a rookie. He has only started two games, but it looks like he’s impressing the coaching staff and his teammates.

The Raiders announced that Mendoza will be a captain for the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, alongside defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Dylan Laube.

This is the third time this season that Crosby has been named a captain and the second time for Laube. This is a good sign that Mendoza is developing as a leader. That was one of his most promising traits out of college.

He’s still a young player, but his teammates seem to really care about and respect him. His work ethic and football IQ have also impressed the coaches. Mendoza still has a long way to go, but getting the leadership aspect down can be really hard for rookies. He’s clearly got a head start on that part of the position.

Klint Kubiak Explained Captain Process

Most teams want to just pick their captains and be done with it, but the Raiders like to keep players on their toes. That could theoretically be an issue for veteran players like Crosby, who has been a team captain for years.

A lot of players take pride in having the “C” patch on their jerseys. Head coach Klint Kubiak doesn’t appear to believe in all that. He previously explained how the Raiders go about picking captains.

“It’s who we feel is our leaders for that game, who’s had a really good week of practice, who’s someone that we want to reward for having a great training camp,” Kubiak said before the season. “It’s never one thing, but it’s three guys – O, D and special teams – that we want going out in front of our team before kickoff.”

Mendoza Getting More Comfortable

Mendoza will likely be named a captain a lot more going forward in his career. He had a rocky first game against the Seahawks, but looked a bit more poised against the Denver Broncos.

He’s still a work in progress, but the Raiders have to be encouraged by what they’ve seen. For Mendoza, he is starting to feel more comfortable playing quarterback at the NFL level.

“I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week,” Mendoza said. “They’re both great defenses, both top in the league. However, I just felt like I was able to settle in and was able to see the entire field better. I was able to see the entire football field.

“I believe that my accuracy was better this week than last week, stepping into throws rather than drifting back. … Don’t get me wrong, although I believe it was an improvement, there are a lot of things I need to improve on for next week.”