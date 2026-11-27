The Las Vegas Raiders were surprisingly healthy the first half of the season, but things have changed in recent weeks. The injuries are starting to pile up.

Star tight end Brock Bowers has already missed the better part of back-to-back games and is still nursing an ankle injury. The Raiders are now losing another player.

Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson had lost his starting job earlier in the season, but he has experience and provides solid depth. That won’t be the case right now.

Head coach Klint Kubiak revealed during his Friday press conference that Powers-Johnson is out for the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns. The news caught reporters off guard, as Powers-Johnson has been healthy. Kubiak was pressed further and revealed that the veteran suffered a “significant” injury in practice.

It’s not entirely clear what happened, but it doesn’t sound good. Powers-Johnson has been injury-prone early in his career, so this could be the latest frustrating setback. If he’s out for the season, that could be a problem, as he was the likely backup to center Tyler Linderbaum. The Raiders have to hope that he won’t be out too long, but according to the injury report, Powers-Johnson suffered an Achilles injury, which is never a good sign.

Raiders OL Has Been Among Worst in NFL

The Raiders’ offensive line hasn’t been good this season. They haven’t been opening up running lanes, and the pass blocking has taken a big step back in recent weeks.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza was just recently put into the starting lineup and he has been getting hit early and often. Right now, Pro Football Focus has the Raiders’ offensive line ranked 23rd in the NFL.

“The Raiders’ offensive line surrendered 11 pressures in the loss to the Denver Broncos,” Gordon McGuinness wrote. “Four of those were charged to right tackle DJ Glaze, with the other four members of the offensive line earning PFF pass-blocking grades above 65.0 in the win. Third-round rookie Trey Zuhn III has looked really strong as a run-blocker since taking over as a starter in Week 8; this was the second start in those four games where he has deposited a PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0.”

Browns DC Praises Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza has done some good things in his first two starts. The Raiders have lost both games, which isn’t ideal, but he’s been able to make some plays.

The team knows they aren’t winning the Super Bowl, so what’s most important the rest of the season is developing Mendoza. It’s still early in his career, but Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has been impressed with the rookie quarterback.

“Pretty impressive. I mean, really impressive,” Rutenberg said this week, via Raiders.com. “Obviously, highly touted coming out and then being my first exposure to him, making plays with his legs, making plays with his arms, full command of the offense, which is super impressive for a young player who’s obviously only made two starts. But you can see why they’re having the success they are.”