The Las Vegas Raiders‘ defense has been one of the weakest units in the NFL this season. The defensive line has been mostly ineffective.

They can’t stop the run and aren’t getting after the passer. It’s going to be difficult to fix that this season, but the Raiders will be getting some help soon. Previously, the team placed defensive end Patrick Johnson on Injured Reserve.

That meant he had to be out for at least four games. The fourth game came against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, so he’s not eligible to return. With that in mind, the Raiders brought Johnson back to practice for the first time in a month.

This opens up Johnson’s 21-day return window. The Raiders will have to decide if they’re going to activate him to the active roster before those 21 days are up or he’s done for the season.

Johnson’s injury was never considered overly serious, so he could be back very soon. The Raiders’ defensive line has gotten banged up recently. They’ll need some more depth. Johnson has played in seven games for the team this season, but has only had five tackles. He’s not a major impact player, but he does have experience, and the Raiders just need bodies right now.

Raiders Defense Has No Excuses This Week

The Raiders’ defense is having a hard time stopping anybody this season. They’ve allowed 30+ points in seven of their last eight games. This week, the Raiders play a Cleveland Browns offense that is scoring just 18.8 points per game, which is the sixth-worst in the NFL.

The Browns are having a good season, but they’re winning with defense. The Raiders cannot afford to give up 30+ points again. It’s one thing to give up that kind of offense to teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, but Deshaun Watson is one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league.

Las Vegas has no excuse to not keep the Browns under 30 points in Week 12. If they score big points, it’s going to be difficult to justify keeping defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

Prime Opportunity to Get Back Into Playoff Mix

After losing seven of eight games, the Raiders’ chances of making the playoffs are dwindling. However, they’ve been helped by some other teams. The Browns hold the No. 6 seed right now, while the Pittsburgh Steelers hold the seventh.

The Steelers just cut starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so they’re likely headed toward decline. That means the seventh seed is wide open. The New England Patriots won’t have Drake Maye for the rest of the season, the Baltimore Ravens are in freefall and the Houston Texans just haven’t been good.

Beating the Browns could do wonders for the Raiders’ chances to get back into the fold. The back half of their schedule is easier than the brutal stretch they just went through. They need to beat the Browns if they hope to have a chance, but they certainly aren’t out of the mix quite yet. If they can’t beat the Browns, they have no business being in the playoffs.