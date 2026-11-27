The Las Vegas Raiders have a pivotal game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. It’s the team’s only primetime game of the season, and it’s against a team that currently holds one of the AFC’s Wild Card playoff spots.

The Raiders’ offense has struggled to move the ball consistently in the last two games, with star tight end Brock Bowers hurt. As the team’s best offensive weapon, he’s a very important piece, especially for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Earlier in the week, it looked like Bowers would be ready to play against the Browns, but that’s not guaranteed. Bowers had no ankle wrap during Wednesday’s practice, but then his ankle was heavily taped on Thursday.

On Friday, Bowers did not participate at all. That’s not a good sign that he’ll be able to play. That said, head coach Klint Kubiak revealed that the tight end will officially be listed as questionable against Cleveland.

That means there’s still a chance he could play, but the fact that Bowers’ health seemed to decline through the practice week isn’t a great sign. He was also questionable heading into last week’s game, but didn’t play. Even if Bowers goes, he’ll likely have a limited role, so somebody else has to step up.

Todd Monken Has a Lot of Admiration for Bowers

The Browns won’t be too sad if Bowers doesn’t play, but head coach Todd Monken may be a bit disappointed. He coached Bowers when he was the offensive coordinator at Georgia.

He has a massive amount of respect for the tight end.

“He got to Georgia and we were in the stadium and winter conditioning, right? And you’re doing the old school run the long, walk the short around a football field, right? And the linemen were in the middle doing, like, speed training,” Monken said, via Raiders.com. “So, it was really conditioning. You had to run as a group in a certain time. Run the long, walk the short, run the long, walk the short. So, they were groups together.

“And I’ll never forget this. The running backs would have to go in a certain time. Quarterbacks, wide outs. And then the tight ends came up, in his first day there, they had to meet a certain time, they start running, he’s, like 10-yards in front of all of them. Now, I could have never done that. Here you are, first day, you’re going to run with the pack. Everybody’s going to say you’re showboating, you know, you’re trying to impress the coaches. That’s all he knows. All he knows is one speed and work, and he gets that from mom and dad that were Division 1 athletes. And he’s wired the right way. Like, you know, he’s just unique. And it was a joy to work with him for three years. And I would tell anybody that listened to him, I said it. And this guy’s just different.”

Bowers Could Tough It Out

There’s an argument that the Raiders should sit out Bowers this week and let him rest through the bye week. The problem with that is that the Raiders need this win.

A loss here would almost certainly kill their playoff hopes. With that in mind, Bowers may tough it out and use the bye week to recover.